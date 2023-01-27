The four-game winning streak the Indiana's men's basketball team is currently on has pulled the Hoosiers out of Big Ten Conference jail for the moment.
Indiana has gone from a 1-4 bottom-feeder to having its head above water at 5-4. The Hoosiers are currently tied for fifth place with Illinois and Michigan.
The ghost of what might have been comes in the form of Indiana's opponent Saturday — Ohio State.
Unlike the Hoosiers, the Buckeyes have not found their way out of their wildnerness. Ohio State currently occupies 12th place in the Big Ten with a 3-6 mark.
Not that Indiana should take solace in Ohio State's struggles. The Buckeyes are still a dangerous team, and their place in the Big Ten pecking order might be as false as Indiana's was two weeks ago. The Hoosiers will have to be mindful in their only scheduled meeting against Ohio State this season.
Ohio State (11-9 overall) has lost six of its last seven contests, including a 69-60 defeat at Illinois on Tuesday.
Take away a controversial 67-66 win over Rutgers in December -- when the Buckeyes hit a game-winning shot from a play where the shot should have been wiped off the board due to the shooter (Tanner Holden) catching the ball after having been out of bounds -- and the Buckeyes' fate could be even worse.
A closer examination of the numbers, however, reveals the Buckeyes might be due for an upward market correction.
Ohio State has lost three of its Big Ten games by three points or less or in overtime. Ohio State rates in the top half of the Big Ten in 11 different team offensive and eight team defensive statistical categories.
The efficiency rankings still love the Buckeyes. Despite their skid, Ohio State still ranks 20th in Kenpom and 22nd in Bart Torvik's rankings. Ohio State is 27th in the less predictive NCAA NET rankings.
The Buckeyes also possess individual talent. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (17.4 points per game) is a contender for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Forward Justice Sueing (13 points per game) and fellow forward Zed Key (11.8 points per game) have also contributed.
So what gives with Ohio State? Oddly, in Big Ten games, the Buckeyes are the top 3-point shooting team in the league at 41.7% but shoot the second-lowest amount of 3-pointers (ahead of Indiana).
Ohio State is the worst 2-point shooting team in Big Ten games (43.4%) while shooting the highest amount of 2-point shots.
Consistency has been a problem. After Tuesday's loss, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann lamented the contributions of his veterans.
"We need more. We need more effort plays. We need more production from them. They're too important to what we're doing, and we rely on them too much with how young we are. We have to get them performing at a higher level," Holtmann said.
The Hoosiers will have head coach Mike Woodson back on the bench. He missed Wednesday's game at Minnesota with a COVID-19 case. Assistant coach Yasir Rosemond coached in Woodson's place.
For Indiana, maintaining momentum is paramount. The Hoosiers struggled with the short-handed Golden Gophers at Williams Arena, escaping with a 61-57 victory, clinched with a game-finishing 7-0 run.
A bright spot was Miller Kopp, whose 11 points were his best in eight games, not coincidentally, via nine shots, also the highest in eight games.
"Miller is just a great leader. He came here to make shots, and people are discouraged when he doesn't make them, but at the end of the day, Miller hustles. He's playing on the defensive end. He's diving on loose balls. Those are all huge things that we need from him," Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis said after Wednesday's win. "He's doing so much more than being a catch-and-shoot shooter. He's a big part of our winning streak right now."
If Indiana (14-6) continues winning, one reward might be a reappearance in the Top 25. The Hoosiers were just outside the poll at 27th this week.