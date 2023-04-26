BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s men’s basketball team can breathe a sigh of relief after the white smoke that came from the NCAA office in Indianapolis gave the Hoosiers something to be happy about.
On Wednesday, Indiana announced the NCAA approved point guard Xavier Johnson’s medical hardship waiver for the 2022-23 season.
“We are very happy for Xavier and his family and can’t wait to have him be a key member of our program next season,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a press release.
Johnson’s own response on social media was a simple, “I’m back,” with an accompanying hype video.
Johnson qualified for the waiver after he broke his right foot nine minutes into Indiana’s 84-62 loss at Kansas on Dec. 17. Johnson was stepped on in a loose-ball scramble.
Johnson was an integral part of an Indiana team that was the preseason Big Ten favorite before the 2022-23 season. Though Jalen Hood-Schifino played well in Johnson’s absence, Johnson’s presence as a slasher and on-ball defender was missed.
As big as his role was before his injury, he’ll play an even bigger role for the 2023-24 Hoosiers.
Indiana will try to maintain its winning ways with a core group of Johnson, guard Trey Galloway, forward Malik Reneau and newcomers Kel’El Ware and Payton Sparks in the paint.
With Johnson, Indiana’s backcourt is significantly more stout. The Hoosiers still need to add shooting firepower to the roster with the three scholarships that remain open, but Indiana does not have to worry about who’s running the show.
Without Johnson, Indiana would have been without an experienced point guard (Galloway can handle the ball, but it’s not his primary position) and without a proven slasher who can break down defenses off the dribble. Not to mention a solid, opportunistic defender.
Before his injury, Johnson averaged 9.9 points, 4.9 assists and converted 37% from 3-point range in 11 games. Over his two years at Indiana, Johnson has averaged 11.6 points and five assists.
Johnson had surgery in late December for the foot injury but was a constant presence on the Hoosiers' team despite not being able to play.
Johnson’s status was in question in the final weeks of the season, including taking part in pregame warmups a few times, but Indiana ultimately decided not to bring him back.
“I know this year was challenging for him, but he brought a positive attitude every day, and I believe he will bring a great deal to our team next season because of the adversity he has faced,” Woodson said.
Johnson’s waiver approval was not a foregone conclusion.
Typically, an injury-related waiver requires a player to have played fewer than 30% of his team’s games and that the injury occurred during the first half of the season.
Johnson qualified on the latter requirement, but not the former. Johnson played 11 games for the Hoosiers, which constituted 31.4% of Indiana’s 35 contests.
If broken down by halves Johnson played, he was right on the 30% line, as he didn’t play the second half at Kansas. Schools can provide written evidence, such as this, to support their case.
In addition, Johnson was out of his regular eligibility. Prior to his two-season stint at Indiana, Johnson played for three seasons at Pittsburgh. Without the hardship waiver, Johnson’s career was over.
However, Johnson’s Indiana career continues after Wednesday’s decision – and the Hoosiers will have one less starting position on the floor to worry about.