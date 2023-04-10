BLOOMINGTON -- There is a Trayce Jackson-Davis-sized hole in Indiana’s men’s basketball roster for the 2023-24 season. The Hoosiers continued their transfer portal emphasis on filling that void Monday.
Former Oregon center Kel’El Ware announced on his social media feeds he will transfer to Indiana. Ware had no specific comment in the video posted on his social media. It was comprised of footage from his one season at Oregon.
Ware, a 7-footer from North Little Rock, Arkansas, will have three years of eligibility remaining at Indiana and will not have to sit out a year as it is his first transfer and the NCAA allows one transfer per player without penalty.
The three years of eligibility may be a moot point if Ware lives up to his potential in an Indiana uniform. Ware is thought of as being a potential future NBA lottery pick, but he will need a good year with the Hoosiers to maximize his projected fate.
One website, nbadraftroom.com, had this to say about Ware.
“Kel’el Ware came into college with a ton of hype and momentum but didn’t flourish in his one year at Oregon. Hopefully, the transfer to Indiana will reignite his career and help him realize his immense potential,” it wrote.
The skepticism is related to a so-so season with the Ducks. Ware averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He converted 45.7% of his field goal attempts. He made 27.6% of his 3-point attempts, attempting 1.6 threes per game.
Ware started four of Oregon’s 35 games and played just 15.8 minutes per game. If his per-game averages were extended to per-40-minute production, Ware would have averaged 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Indiana is betting it can develop Ware and fill its low-post production in the bargain. With the loss of Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, the Hoosiers need to replace 29.3 points, 16 rebounds and 3.8 blocks between those two alone.
What is Indiana getting in Ware? The 7-footer has the requisite skills in the paint. He can post-up and is reliable on various shots within 10 feet of the rim.
What’s most attractive to Indiana is Ware’s potential to stretch the floor, a trait Indiana did not have in 2023. Ware was not afraid to spread out in transition for pick-and-pop shots. One mission Ware will have with the Hoosiers is to make himself a more reliable outside threat.
Ware will also likely help in the development of sophomore forward Malik Reneau. Both are projected to start in 2023-24.
Defensively, Ware should replicate the shot blocking Jackson-Davis brought to the table.
Ware is the second frontcourt addition to the Indiana roster. On March 31, 6-foot-9 center Payton Sparks announced he will transfer to Indiana from Ball State.
The Hoosiers are likely not done adding frontcourt pieces through the transfer portal. Virginia Commonwealth forward Jalen DeLoach (6-9) and Harvard forward Chris Ledlum (6-6) both made visits to Bloomington last week.