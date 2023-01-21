When the Big Ten season resumed for Indiana's men's basketball team Jan. 5, the Hoosiers gave up an average of 86.6 points in their first three games.
The result was predictable -- three straight defeats, and a 1-4 Big Ten record.
Since then, Indiana has conceded just 55 points in wins over Wisconsin and Illinois. The result was also predictable as the two victories put Indiana smack dab in the middle of the glom of Big Ten teams chasing conference leader Purdue.
Positive reinforcement is always a good thing, and the Hoosiers will need to continue the defensive momentum they've built as Michigan State comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a noon Sunday tipoff.
After the 80-65 win at Illinois on Thursday, Indiana coach Mike Woodson explained in stark relief how important it was for the Hoosiers to regain their defensive mojo.
"We were somewhat dead in the water coming into that Wisconsin game (a 63-45 win Jan. 14), and it all started on the defensive end. Our defense has picked back up and put us in a position to win," Woodson said.
The primary thing that's changed defensively is Indiana isn't giving up as many points on straight-line drives. Neither the Badgers, nor the Fighting Illini were able to get on a roll by driving to the basket.
Indiana (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) also benefitted from poor 3-point shooting from the Badgers (20.8%). Illinois did convert 42.1%, but missed 27 2-point field goals, which negated the percentage.
On an individual basis, both Jordan Geronimo and Miller Kopp were better off-the-ball after both had proven vulnerable, especially in losses to Northwestern and Penn State.
Woodson wants Indiana to base its identity around its defense. He feels it's the pathway to get back into the top echelon of the Big Ten.
"You try to get them to buy in to what you want done from a defensive standpoint. That’s going to set the tone the rest of the way through the Big Ten. I think anybody can get beat in the Big Ten. You just have to come ready to play and be committed for 40 minutes," Woodson said.
Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis, who recorded his second-highest career point total with 35 at Illinois, feels the bumps Indiana had in early January were due to getting used to life without injured Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson.
"We needed time to figure things out. A lot of people wrote us off because of those two games (Northwestern and Penn State, the first two full games without Johnson and Thompson). We have to keep grinding. We're about three points away from 5-2," Jackson-Davis said.
Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) will certainly test Indiana's new-found defensive ability.
Guards Tyson Walker (14.6 points, 2.6 assists per game) and A.J. Hoggard (12.7 points, 6.3 assists per game) form one of the Big Ten's best backcourts. The last time Indiana faced a backcourt as good was when Northwestern's Chase Audige and Boo Buie burned the Hoosiers to the tune of 45 points and 10 assists combined in an 84-83 Northwestern win at Assembly Hall on Jan. 8.
However, the Spartans' fortunes usually revolve around whether forward Joey Hauser (13.4 points per game) is involved in the scoring. All six of Michigan State's losses came when Hauser scored 12 points or less.
"I think we're ahead of where I thought we'd be when the season started. Hauser has played better. Walker has played better. A.J. has played a lot better, and yet? We're a mixed bag of nuts. We're not really smooth. We don't look real polished," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after the Spartans' 70-57 home win Thursday over No. 23 Rutgers.
While Indiana contends with the Spartans' weapons, Izzo had high praise for the Hoosiers' primary scorer, Jackson-Davis, whom he recruited out of Center Grove.
"He's got sick athleticism as far as blocking shots, getting rebounds, making spin moves, finishing, running the court. Elite for a guy his size," Izzo said Friday.
Michigan State is expected to be without forward Malik Hall (9.9).