BLOOMINGTON – Going into the 2019-20 season, Indiana coach Archie Miller said getting to the free-throw line was going to be an important part of IU’s offensive identity.
The Hoosiers have been able to get to the line frequently but, of late, haven’t been as successful drawing contact.
IU has only gotten to the line an average of 10 times in back-to-back losses to Maryland and Penn State, a trend that needs to change in order for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) to snap a two-game losing streak Saturday at Ohio State (noon, ESPN)
“We're playing very soft around the basket,” Miller said. “And you're not going to get calls when you're playing away from the defense. The defense is physical in this league, and you have to be able to play through the contact, and right now we're not responding to that contact here in the last couple games.”
Indiana got to the free-throw line 36 times in its 66-54 win over Ohio State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Though the Hoosiers only made 20, it turned out to be a big factor in the outcome. The Hoosiers still lead the Big Ten in free throws attempted (509) and free throws made (347).
While it’s often harder to get calls on the road, Miller said it wasn’t a factor in getting to the line only 10 times Wednesday night at Penn State.
“It's not the officiating,” Miller said. “It's our inability right now to play through the contact and be aggressive and consistently continue to come at it the way that we need to.”
The Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) are coming off a 71-59 win at Northwestern on Sunday night. Ohio State junior center Kaleb Wesson (6-foot-9, 270 pounds) remains a concern inside, though the Buckeyes remain dangerous from the perimeter, having shot 37.9 percent (11-for-29) from 3-point range in the Northwestern win.
“They're shooting the ball extremely well coming into the game,” Miller said. “Our first time, a huge concern was the 3-point line, and I think they've continued to really shoot the ball well across the board, not just one or two guys but across the board.”
Indiana sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee said the Hoosiers need to get back to playing inside-out in order to get to the foul line more.
“Once we draw fouls into the big guys, if we can draw fouls on Wesson, I feel like that'll be a big thing for us tomorrow,” Phinisee said. “Really just try to have an inside-out approach, and I feel like that'll help.”
Another concern for the Hoosiers is depth after freshman forward Jerome Hunter (illness) and sophomore forward Race Thompson (hip) both sat out against Penn State. IU is hopeful to have Hunter back, but the status of Thompson remains up in the air.
Miller refused to use fatigue is an excuse in IU wearing down in the second half and only scoring 21 points after the break in the 64-49 loss at Penn State. The game was tied at 28 at halftime.
“We ran into a road block offensively where we weren't very good, and we shot ourselves in the foot with the turnovers that changed the game,” Miller said.
IU can’t afford those kind of lapses on the road again Saturday.
“We can’t dwell in the past,” Phinisee said. “Just move forward and win the next game Saturday.”
CARTON TAKING LEAVE
Ohio State announced freshman guard D.J. Carton was taking a leave of absence from the team, beginning Saturday against Indiana. Carton was coming off one of his best games, scoring a team-high 17 points at Northwestern.
On Friday, Carton disclosed the reason for his absence on social media, posting he is dealing with mental health issues.
“There's no more important issue in collegiate sports, in particular as we deal with college basketball with our players every day, than the mental side of it and mental health,” Miller said. “It's a very serious note from our staff. Obviously, our thoughts go out to DJ, and hopefully he's doing well. Hopefully, he continues to do well and gets back as soon as he can for himself.”
For Miller, the issue of mental health is personal. During Miller’s stint at Dayton, he took in a talented transfer from LSU, former two-time Louisiana high school player of the year Matt Derenbecker, who had a history of mental issues. Derenbecker was eventually diagnosed as bipolar and underwent treatment for the disease but succumbed to suicide in August 2014.
“You think about the times that he was with you and the times that he wasn't,” Miller said. “And you just wonder to yourself could you have done more?”
YEANEY EXITS
The Indiana women's basketball team announced Friday junior guard Bendu Yeaney has left the team for personal reasons. Yeaney had appeared in just six games for the No. 20 Hoosiers and was averaging 2.5 points per game.
Yeaney, a Portland, Ore., native, said in a statement she plans to transfer to a school closer to the west coast due to a health issue involving one of her family members.
