BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen warned us all during Big Ten Media Days on how he intended to handle the Hoosiers’ quarterback battle, and he’s sticking to his word.
If you want to know who won the competition between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby, Allen knows the answer, as he revealed during his Wednesday press conference, but you are not on a need-to-know basis yet.
“Yes, we went with a decision, and no, we’re not going to announce it,” Allen said.
Allen said during Media Days back in July he would not likely reveal his choice until just before Indiana opens its season Sept. 2 against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium. He has kept the details of the competition close to his vest ever since.
The media has had limited opportunities to see snaps for both Jackson and Sorsby, usually at the start of practices that have been open, but has not been allowed to talk to either. It’s allowed Allen to control the narrative surrounding the quarterback battle.
When asked about the nature of the quarterback decision, Allen offered a peak into the decision process without ever hinting who the winner might be.
“It’s two young men we feel really good about that have great qualities. You’re looking for a guy to be able to command that side of the football and lead that side of the football. That’s with leadership and production, so you have to make plays and lead the offense,” Allen said.
Allen said there were open and honest conversations and he brought both quarterbacks in and “shot them straight” about the decision. Allen told the media practice performance in terms of moving the ball was one bit of criteria, but the final deciding factor was elementary.
“Who gives us the best chance to win? You go through that, approach it accordingly. You communicate with those guys,” Allen said. “We’ve been through this enough to know there’s a lot of unknowns in the future. You’d better have more than one (quarterback), and I’m glad we do.”
Allen didn’t leave Dexter Williams II out of the conversation. Williams, who started Indiana’s last two games of the 2022 season before suffering a devastating knee injury in the season finale against Purdue, won’t play early in the season but is not out of the mix to play later on.
DEPTH CHART TIMING
Allen didn’t reveal any position winners in other position battles ongoing throughout the roster. He did say clarity is sharpening when it comes to kicker, the defensive line and the secondary.
One thing that has had an impact during fall camp on all of the position battles? Indiana’s schedule.
Having a Big Ten game to start with -- and against No. 3 Ohio State at that -- takes away the chance for the Hoosiers to dabble with personnel decisions against a kinder schedule featuring less-potent non-conference opponents.
“I think you have to feel really good about those (starting) spots, especially the 1s and 2s, the guys who will do most of your playing. There’s no question you don’t have the luxury of having a game where you can experiment a little bit with that,” Allen said.
Allen noted injuries, serious or not, also play a role in the timing of how the depth chart comes into its full form. He said injuries in camp have played a role in the competitions that remain.
However, there’s no time to waste with the Big Ten stakes high from the first kick of the season.
”The Big Ten opener creates an urgency in your preparation, and the depth chart is no different there,” Allen said.
TEAM CAPTAINS
Allen announced Indiana’s players have voted on team captains for the coming season.
Wide receiver Cam Camper, defensive end Andre Carter, linebacker Aaron Casey, guard Mike Katic and defensive back Noah Pierre were so honored.
“I’m really excited to have those five guys represent our program in that role. They’re deserving. Many have been here for many years, six years for a couple of those guys,” Allen said.
Carter, who only arrived in Bloomington in January after transferring from Western Michigan, was cited for quickly ingratiating himself to the rest of the locker room.
“Andre coming in January and earning the respect of his teammates, his work ethic and his performances in practices, it says a lot,” Allen said.
INJURIES
Apart from Williams, Allen had good and bad news on the injury front.
The good news is Camper, who suffered a knee injury in 2022, is expected to play against Ohio State.
The bad news is tight end Ryan Miller “retired” after injuries suffered in 2022 prevented him from continuing his football career.
Allen said Miller will stay on scholarship via a medical waiver and will be a student assistant.