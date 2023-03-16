ALBANY, N.Y. – Mention the name Rob Senderoff among a group of Indiana basketball fans and you’re likely to see some frowns. And those would be the nice reactions.
Senderoff, who will coach Kent State against Indiana in a Midwest Regional contest at Albany’s MVP Arena at 10 p.m. Friday, was an Indiana assistant coach from 2006-08.
That isn’t just any random period in Indiana’s history. Those are the Kelvin Sampson years, which ended in NCAA violations and disgrace for the Hoosiers.
Senderoff has not faced Indiana since he left the Hoosiers in turmoil and, eventually, with an NCAA show cause from his role in the violations.
Senderoff was asked to elaborate on his Indiana years during Thursday’s media availability, but he dodged the question.
“Quite honestly, I’m happy to answer that maybe at another time. I really think that the NCAA Tournament, it’s about the three guys there were up (on the press conference dais) from Kent, those (Indiana players) and their stories,” Senderoff said.
Senderoff went on.
“(The tournament) is not about Rob Senderoff or what happened 20 years ago as much as it’s about (Kent State guard) Sincere Carry and how did he make it to this point? How has Jalen Hood-Schifino developed as a player this year?” Senderoff continued.
Senderoff was given a 30-month show cause penalty for his role in Indiana’s NCAA violations under Sampson’s watch, including 35 impermissible phone calls by Senderoff.
After his show cause ended, Senderoff was hired by Kent State in 2011. He is 247-146 as the Golden Flashes coach.
Indiana could see Sampson in the tournament too. If the seeds in the Midwest Regional hold, the Hoosiers will face Sampson’s current team, Houston, in the Sweet 16.
BRACKET MOTIVATION
When it comes to upset choices, at least among the national pundits, Indiana has been a popular, high seed to possibly go out in the first round.
Have the players noticed? If they have, they’re not showing outward signs of annoyance about it.
“They’re a good team. We’re a good team. Tomorrow we get to battle it out and show them what Big Ten basketball is all about,” Hood-Schifino said.
CONFIDENT FLASHES
Meanwhile, Kent State, which has had close calls against both Houston and Gonzaga, felt good about its upset chances.
“I think the statistics speak for themselves, but our track record, this history also speaks for itself,” Kent State forward Miryne Thomas said. “So we might be an underdog lower seed coming into these games, but we know face-to-face we’re just as good as those higher seeds. We’re excited to get to play.”
Kent State last won an NCAA Tournament game in 2002, advancing to the Elite Eight before being eliminated by Indiana. The year before, Kent State beat Indiana in the tournament.
GUNN SITS OUT
Indiana guard C.J. Gunn did not participate in Indiana’s open practice at MVP Arena on Thursday.
Indiana said Gunn sat out with leg soreness as a precaution. He is expected to be available for the Kent State game.
LEAL SELLS HOUSES
Indiana guard Anthony Leal has received as much attention for his off-court exploits as his on-court ones.
Leal, who has played just 10 games in an injury-marred season, got attention for a viral video at Christmas in which he gifted his sister his NIL money to help her pay off college debt.
However, Leal has had success in another off-court enterprise: real estate. Leal works as a real estate agent for a Bloomington realtor in his hometown.
“It’s been good. I’ve been keeping busy. Right now, it’s a little tougher with the season going on, but I’ve done some on the side. As the offseason rolls along, I’ll get more hands on with it,” Leal said. “It’s an interesting career because it’s not a hourly job. It’s round-the-clock. It’s about opportunities, and it’s about relationships. I’m excited about it.”