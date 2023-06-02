LEXINGTON, Ky. – Few things define baseball adversity quite like losing your pitching ace in the third inning of a tournament game.
That’s what Indiana had to contend with when starter Luke Sinnard felt discomfort in his throwing arm and was compelled to leave the Hoosiers’ Lexington Regional contest against West Virginia on Friday.
Indiana was up two at the time, but placed into scramble mode, the Hoosiers predictably conceded the lead.
In some cases, that might be the chapter destined to be written, but Indiana wrote something different.
Called into duty long before it was intended, the Hoosiers’ bullpen held together and Indiana’s offense took every opportunity given to it by a West Virginia team prone to sloppiness.
Indiana earned a 12-6 victory to advance to Saturday’s winner’s bracket contest against Kentucky at 6 p.m. Ball State plays West Virginia in an elimination game at noon at Kentucky Proud Park. Kentucky defeated Ball State 4-0 earlier Friday.
Phillip Glasser, Bobby Whalen and Carter Mathison all had two hits for the Hoosiers. Josh Pyne added a ninth-inning homer for Indiana.
Indiana (42-18) led 3-1 and all seemed well until Sinnard began to feel discomfort in his right throwing arm in the third inning. West Virginia’s Dayne Leonard led off the third with a single. During the next at-bat, Sinnard signaled he was hurt. He threw one test pitch, but the discomfort did not subside.
Indiana coach Jeff Mercer was forced to remove Sinnard and insert reliever Brayden Risedorph.
Risedorph, put into a difficult spot, hit two batters to load the bases with one out. A bases-loaded walk drawn by Landon Wallace and a sacrifice fly hit to right by Caleb McNeely tied the game at 3-3.
West Virginia (39-19) unknotted the game in the fourth. WVU’s Braden Barry tripled, Logan Sauve drew a two-out walk and West Virginia rolled the dice with a double-steal attempt.
Indiana wasn’t fooled, but second baseman Tyler Cerny’s throw to the plate was offline, and Barry slid into home to put the Mountaineers up 4-3.
Then Indiana found itself -- with some help from the generous Mountaineers. Peter Serruto led off the fifth with a single, and Phillip Glasser beat out a bunt single.
Whalen then bunted, too. West Virginia starter Blaine Traxel fielded the bunt on the third-base side, but his throw to first sailed down the right-field line. Cerruto scored to tie the game on the sacrifice-plus-error.
Indiana then took the lead via a Devin Taylor sacrifice fly, and a wild pitch by Traxel scored Whalen to make it 6-4.
West Virginia clawed a run back in the sixth with a two-out single by Sam White and then triple by Leonard, but Indiana answered in the eighth. West Virginia left fielder Wallace misjudged a Carter Mathison liner to left. He doubled and later scored via a Hunter Jessee sacrifice fly.
West Virginia scored again in the eighth to make it 7-6 via a Leonard double and then RBI groundout by Sauve, but Indiana reliever Ty Bothwell struck out WVU lead-off hitter Tucker to limit the damage.
Indiana clinched it in the ninth. A pair of walks set the table for Brock Tibbitts, who tripled off WVU reliever Carlson Reed to make it 9-6. A single by Mathison made it 10-6, and then Josh Pyne clubbed a two-run homer down the left-field line to give Indiana an unassailable lead.
BALL STATE BLANKED BY UK
No. 4-seeded Ball State began the day against host and No. 1 seed Kentucky, and it was a day in which the Wildcats’ pitching dominated.
Kentucky starter Travis Smith and reliever Mason Moore dominated the Cardinals in a 4-0 Kentucky victory.
Smith threw four innings from the start, and Moore finished the final five as the Wildcats advanced to the winner’s bracket by allowing just four Cardinals hits.
Ball State had better luck against Smith, who allowed all four of the Cardinals’ hits. Moore was perfect in five innings, not allowing a single baserunner.
Ball State starter Trennor O’Donnell was sharp, allowing four hits over 7 1/3 innings, but the eighth inning proved a bridge too far for the Ball State ace.
With Kentucky clinging to a 1-0 lead, Grant Smith was hit by a pitch to start the eighth. After O’Donnell retired the next batter, he was lifted for reliever Sam Klein.
Jase Felker singled off Klein, and both he and Smith advanced into scoring position via a passed ball. After a bases-loaded walk, Klein threw a wild pitch to score Smith. Emilien Pitre followed with a two-run single, and Ball State’s fate was sealed.
Kentucky scored its other run in the fourth via a Devin Burkes solo home run.
Ball State’s best chance came in the first inning. Decker Scheffler singled, and Adam Tellier doubled to put both in scoring position with one out, but the Cardinals couldn’t cash in.
Ball State only got runners in scoring position twice more for the rest of the game.