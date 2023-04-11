BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for both the Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The final story is upon us, an overview of the players who came off the bench for both teams and who won’t be back for the 2023-24 season.
MEN
Four bench players won’t be back by choice and another had his eligibility run out.
Easily the two most prominent players are Jordan Geronimo and Tamar Bates.
Much was expected from Geronimo in 2023. He demonstrated during his sophomore season he could be a volume scorer and a capable shot blocker.
For much of the season, he remained central within Mike Woodson’s rotation. Geronimo started six games, all in place of Race Thompson after his knee injury.
Geronimo’s field goal percentage improved to 54.8% from 51.8% in 2022, but his scoring went down. He didn’t develop a 3-point shot, but most of all, Geronimo struggled defensively.
He could block shots, averaging 0.9 in 12.4 minutes per game, which is impressive, but he was very often caught out of position, and opposing teams began to attack his area of the floor. Geronimo fell out of favor as Thompson’s health improved, and he played sparingly in the final three weeks of the season.
Bates never fell out of the rotation, but his production cratered in the final half of the Big Ten season. In the first 19 games, Bates looked like a guard of the future. He averaged 8.7 points and drilled 42% of his 3-point attempts.
However, Bates faded badly from there. He averaged 3.1 points, and his 3-point percentage plummeted to 26.7% in the final 16 games.
Due to Xavier Johnson’s injury, Bates kept on playing. He was 0-for-13 from the field in the NCAA Tournament as he never struck the tricky balance between having no fear to shoot while recognizing when it wasn’t his night to fire away.
Bates is likely headed to either Kansas State or Missouri to get himself back on track.
Center Logan Duncomb only played nine games in 2023 as he was felled by a nasty sinus infection that eventually required surgery. Duncomb spelled Trayce Jackson-Davis early in the season but only played once in a Big Ten game.
Duncomb has landed on his feet as the Cincinnati native announced Tuesday he is transferring home to play at Xavier.
Walk-ons Nathan Childress and Michael Shipp are the other Hoosiers who won’t be back. Shipp’s eligibility ran out. Childress is in the transfer portal after having played four seasons in Bloomington.
WOMEN
Oddly, the bench player who played the most minutes is long gone from the Indiana program. Guard Kaitlin Peterson played six games and averaged 13 minutes at the start of the 2022-23 campaign but elected to transfer Dec. 1. She has since landed at Central Florida.
Alyssa Geary, a transfer from Providence, had a star-crossed single season in Bloomington. The graduate transfer suffered an ankle injury in December.
Up until then, Geary had been playing somewhat regularly, averaging 10 minutes through Dec. 18. She only played 12 games after that, reaching double-digit minutes just once with 17 against Tennessee Tech in the NCAA Tournament.
Two more players who rarely saw action – forwards Kiandra Browne and Mona Zaric – have entered the transfer portal.
Zaric played long stretches in blowouts against UMass-Lowell, Quinnipiac and Morehead State but rarely saw the floor otherwise in 24 career games.
Browne, on the other hand, saw her minutes plunge after playing 51 games from 2020-22, starting eight games when Mackenzie Holmes was injured in 2022. Browne was injured herself in 2023 with a hip problem, and she only saw action in seven games.
Zaric and Browne have not finalized their new schools as of when this story was published.