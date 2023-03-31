Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.