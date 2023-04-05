BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
It’s time to examine guard Trey Galloway:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
The primary goal was to stay healthy. Galloway missed 15 games in the 2021-22 season with various ailments. When healthy, Galloway demonstrated he could be a sparkplug off the bench for the Hoosiers as well as a valuable defensive stopper.
One area of improvement was to hone himself into a dependable 3-point threat. Galloway converted just 21.4% of his 3-point shots in 2022.
WHAT HAPPENED
On the health front, Galloway stayed out of jeopardy, missing just three games with a knee issue that faded early in the season.
Good health allowed Galloway to be at his glue-guy best. Unlike his 2022 role, he started 25 of the 32 games he played in 2023, with the corresponding increase in minutes.
Galloway averaged 6.7 points, and crucially he took a huge leap in 3-point shooting as he converted 46.2% from long range, though oddly he only averaged two attempts. Galloway also cut down significantly on his turnovers.
Galloway’s value was never going to revolve around scoring, however. Galloway was the defensive fulcrum on the perimeter, generally having defensive responsibility on the top scoring opposing guard.
Indiana’s defense came and went, but it usually wasn’t Galloway who was culpable for the inconsistency. He took pride in his defense and was willing to channel the majority of his energy to that cause.
WHAT’S TO COME
Galloway’s influence will be most felt in the locker room. No Indiana player who has played regularly has worn the uniform longer than Galloway. For all of the clichés that go along with being called a “glue guy,” Galloway (and Xavier Johnson) will be called upon to maintain the culture of winning Indiana has established under Mike Woodson.
On the court, it wouldn’t hurt to get Galloway more outside scoring opportunities. Though it is unlikely he’ll be called upon to be Indiana’s primary scorer, he can contribute in that department, and his 46.2% 3-point performance suggests he was not utilized in that area as much as he could have been in 2023.