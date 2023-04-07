BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the Indiana women’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
It’s time to take a look at Yarden Garzon:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Garzon was an interesting recruit. A native of Israel, Garzon had the rare perk of having some professional experience under her belt before her freshman campaign started. She averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals for Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan in Israel.
A bona fide shooter, she converted 45.1% overall, 43.8% from 3-point range and added a 94.1% conversion rate at the line.
Garzon also played on the Israeli national team. Would her experience carry over to Division I basketball in the States?
WHAT HAPPENED
Did it ever. From Day 1, Garzon was a major factor in Indiana’s success.
Garzon started all of Indiana’s 32 games, averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and three assists, while converting 45.8% from 3-point range and 86.1% from the line. Garzon also had the knack for the big 3-point shot as she had plenty of space to shoot given the defensive attention Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger commanded.
She scored 19 in her debut against Vermont and never really looked back. Her most fruitful stretch came from Dec. 18 to Jan. 29, where she averaged 13.9 points and converted 49.2% of her 3-point shots.
All along, she was also a dependable distributor, averaging 3.4 assists for the season up to Jan. 29.
Garzon did slump down the stretch. In February and March, she averaged just 7.9 points, and her 3-point shooting fell off to 35.4%. If there was a season-long concern, and it was a relatively minor one, she did struggle at times to defend without fouling.
WHAT’S TO COME
Garzon is not only the present for the Hoosiers but the future. Of the four current Hoosiers with three years or more eligibility left, she’s the most accomplished player by far.
Indiana fans are no doubt excited about her current contribution to the Hoosiers, but she is the foundation stone for the seasons to come as well.