It’s time to look back on women’s post player Mackenzie Holmes:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Good health was the hope. Holmes missed eight games during Indiana’s 2021-22 Sweet 16 campaign with a left knee injury. While she returned before the 2022 season concluded, she wasn’t as productive in the final 11 games she played as she had been prior to the injury, though she was hardly a non-factor, either.
The hope was a fully healthy Holmes would continue to be the metronomic scorer she was in the paint throughout her Indiana career to this point. Anything like her return to form from 2021, when she averaged 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, was what everyone had in mind.
WHAT HAPPENED
Holmes wildly exceeded the high expectations expected from her entering the season. Truth be told, for all of the attention Iowa’s Caitlin Clark got for her excellent season, Holmes had just as much a case to be made for Big Ten or even National Player of the Year.
Holmes had one of the most efficient seasons a post player could possibly have. In her 31 games, Holmes averaged 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.
In conference games, against tougher competition in a historically great year for Big Ten women’s basketball, Holmes’ production ticked up to 24.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.
The advanced metrics back up how good Holmes was for the Hoosiers. She had 8.5 win shares, seventh nationally and second among Big Ten players behind Clark. Holmes was nearly dead-even with Clark in Player Efficiency Rating as Clark was 40.5 and Holmes 40.3, third and fourth nationally.
However, Holmes’ uncommon finishing stood out. Using an array of post moves, Holmes led the Big Ten in field goal percentage at 68%, good for third nationally and best among anyone in a Power Six basketball conference.
How great was Holmes’ finishing? Holmes had the third-highest Big Ten-leading total in the 21st Century. Only Iowa’s Megan Gustafson, who converted 69.5% in 2019, and Maryland’s Brionna James, who converted 69% in 2017, cleared the high bar Holmes set in 2023.
In addition to her production, Holmes was the fulcrum of Indiana’s 31-4 season. Though Grace Berger ran the show when healthy, Holmes was the more productive player over the long haul, and when Berger was hurt, Indiana was 8-1, a tribute to how important Holmes was to Indiana’s fortunes.
That Holmes was injured late in the season also might have swung the Hoosiers’ fate the wrong way. Her knee bothered her, and though she still averaged 20.3 points in Indiana’s final three games, her field goal percentage dropped to a more mortal 53.8%.
WHAT’S TO COME
If not for the COVID-19 amnesty waiver, Holmes would be closing the curtain on a remarkable Indiana career. However, Holmes does have another season she can play for the Hoosiers. She has given no indication she intends to move on. There is unfinished business in Bloomington.
With Holmes in place, Indiana is once again a national title contender in 2023-24. The core of Holmes, Sydney Parrish, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sara Scalia proved formidable when they played together with Berger out in December and early January. There’s zero reason to believe they won’t be excellent again.
Health will once again be the underlying concern, but if Holmes stays healthy, she’s simply one of the best women’s college basketball players in the country.