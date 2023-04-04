BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
It’s time to look back on freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Along with Montverde Academy teammate Malik Reneau, Hood-Schifino was the most highly touted freshman entering Indiana’s program. The Pittsburgh native was the Big Ten Preseason Freshman of the Year after helping Montverde win back-to-back GEICO high school basketball national championships.
A lot was being put on Hood-Schifino’s plate straight from the jump. He would be replacing Parker Stewart in the starting lineup as an off-guard to point guard Xavier Johnson. Though Hood-Schifino had point guard skill, he was expected to shore up Indiana’s inconsistent offense from its guard spots.
WHAT HAPPENED
Hood-Schifino turned out to have a much bigger role than anyone bargained for. At first, he did start as an off-guard alongside Johnson. He struggled with his shot in early games, exceeding 50% shooting just twice in his first eight games as a Hoosier.
When Johnson broke his foot at Kansas on Dec. 17, Hood-Schifino was thrust into the starting point guard role.
The change seemed to suit Hood-Schifino, who kept Trayce Jackson-Davis productive but who also called his own number to fuel the Hoosiers’ scoring attack. After Johnson’s injury, Hood-Schifino averaged 15 points, on 13.7 shots per game, and also dished out 3.5 assists.
Hood-Schifino was streaky but with a very high ceiling on how far he could carry the Hoosiers.
He had 35 points in an Indiana victory at Purdue on Feb. 25. He hit five or more 3-pointers in a game three times, all in January against Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State.
The bad side of streakiness was shown in equal measure. He had eight games against Power Six teams where he shot worse than 30% from the field. In the NCAA Tournament, Hood-Schifino converted 36.4% against Kent State and Miami (Florida).
Hood-Schifino’s lack of fear when it came to shooting was equally an asset and occasionally problematic. He had 12-of-17 (Northwestern), 8-of-12 (Ohio State) and 14-of-24 (Purdue) performances as well as 2-of-11 (Minnesota and Kansas), 1-of-9 (Xavier) and 1-of-14 (Maryland) during the season.
Still, Hood-Schifino was a solid, and often spectacular, second scoring option for the Hoosiers. He met expectations by winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award, and Indiana would not have likely made it to 23 wins without the freshman.
WHAT’S TO COME
Hood-Schifino’s NBA stock rose as the season went along. Last Friday, he declared his intention to enter the NBA Draft. He will forego his remaining college eligibility.
Is Hood-Schifino ready for the NBA? Most mock drafts have him as a mid-to-late first-round draft pick. In a vaccuum, Hood-Schifino probably could have found another year at the college level valuable to hone his rough edges, as well as getting used to the idea of being the primary scorer.
However, the economics of the situation – it’s extremely unlikely any NIL deal could match Hood-Schifino’s NBA earnings – make the decision to turn pro a no-brainer.
How will Hood-Schifino do? In a paradox, the skill set that makes him attractive also raises questions about whether he’s ready for the next level.
For example, Hood-Schifino’s most favored shot was the medium range jumper, very often off pick-and-roll action. He took 52.6% of his shots on 2-point jumpers according to Hoop-Math.com, making 42%.
With a talent like Jackson-Davis to work off of on pick-and-rolls, Hood-Schifino thrived, but there’s no guarantee the same dynamic will exist at the NBA level. Many teams frown on mid-range shots generally as well.
Hood-Schifino’s 33.3% 3-point shooting isn’t going to blow anyone away, however, Hood-Schifino’s assertive game is attractive.
He’ll be a project but one with a lot of upside. Big guards who can score are worth their weight in gold. Hood-Schifino demonstrated he'll have no fear of expectation or to fire away when necessary.
His lone season in cream-and-crimson proved to be a fruitful one for the freshman as he got what he wanted out of the college experience and moved on to his dream to play in the NBA.