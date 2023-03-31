BLOOMINGTON -- It wasn’t long ago when a college basketball team ended its season in the NCAA Tournament or otherwise, one could take a deep breath, soberly judge the state of affairs and have some time for the transition to come.
Those days are long gone. If anything, the end of the season accelerates the process to get to the next one. The transfer portal -- there are over 1,000 names in it as of this writing -- has revolutionized the immediate aftermath to a season.
Still, the 2023 season is over for both the Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams, and though change could still occur, it’s time for CNHI Sports Indiana to take a look at what transpired and what’s to come.
Through the next week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next.
We’ll start with Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
The sun, the moon and the stars. An expectation not necessarily placed on Jackson-Davis by others but by Jackson-Davis himself, who returned to Indiana after the 2022 season to commit to making the Hoosiers and himself better.
Jackson-Davis was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. The best-case scenarios had Jackson-Davis becoming an even larger focal point of the Hoosiers’ offense. He only took 11.9 shots per game in 2022, and that was expected to be a minimum standard entering the 2023 season.
It was also hoped Jackson-Davis could improve his rebounding (his 8.1 average in 2022 was a career low) and become an even bigger presence as a rim protector after averaging 2.3 blocks in 2022.
Beyond that? Indiana was unquestionably Jackson-Davis’s team in 2023. Though seniors Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson were important to Indiana's fortunes, Jackson-Davis was the one who was expected to be the leader on and off the court.
Finally, if Indiana’s season allowed for it, it was hoped Jackson-Davis could make his game more attractive to NBA scouts. Apart from improving what he already did, it was hoped Jackson-Davis could expand his horizons and develop an outside shot.
WHAT HAPPENED
Indiana got the sun, the moon and the stars from Jackson-Davis. Despite having a bad back and wrist problems at the start of the season, Jackson-Davis’ production was remarkable. He produced at a high level in every game he played.
To understand how good Jackson-Davis was, pick out his worst game. He scored 10 points at Purdue on Feb. 25, but his scoring wasn’t needed as Hood-Schifino had 33 points in an Indiana victory.
He scored 11 against Arizona on Dec. 10 and on Nov. 25 against Jackson State, though he was on a minutes restriction in the latter contest.
Apart from that, Jackson-Davis was metronomic in building his 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game. Jackson-Davis has been named first-team All-American by several services as one of the most dominant big men in the country.
On the leadership front, Jackson-Davis set the tone for his teammates, very often took hard questions from the media after losses and heaped big expectations on himself. While his off-court demeanor was sunny, he was assertive on the floor, never passing up the opportunity to use his skills to their most devastating endgame.
The only thing Jackson-Davis didn’t do was develop a reliable jumper, but he was so effective within 15 feet of the basket -- and he was so integral to Indiana’s fortunes -- it was hard to experiment with his game very much.
WHAT'S TO COME
Jackson-Davis did improve his NBA Draft status. Depending on the mock draft you consult, Jackson-Davis is either at the tail end of the first round or near the top of the second round. Coming out of the 2022 season, Jackson-Davis was barely on the board at all.
Jackson-Davis will need to diversify his game at the NBA level. That lack of a reliable jump shot hurts in the stretch-big era of the NBA. However, his footwork and diversity of post moves should allow him to be effective at the rim. Defensively, Jackson-Davis’ shot-blocking ability will be valuable.