BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
Xavier Johnson is next to be assessed:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Next to Trayce Jackson-Davis, Johnson was the most important Indiana piece heading into the season.
After his transfer from Pittsburgh, Johnson had a good 2022, averaging 12.1 points, but so much more was expected in 2023.
Though Indiana hoped Jalen Hood-Schifino would emerge as a scoring threat, Johnson was the known quantity. He was, by a wide margin, the Hoosiers’ best driver, using his speed to get to the rim. Johnson was not a dead-eye 3-point shooter, but he wasn’t bad either, with a 38.4% conversion rate in 2022.
Johnson was also the point man in Indiana’s defensive attack. He would take the opposing ball-handler and lock him down. Johnson is 200 pounds, and his relatively large frame was a problem for opposing ball-handlers.
With Johnson doing a little bit of everything as Indiana’s point guard, it would free up fellow guards like Hood-Schifino, Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp to focus on the traits they did best.
Johnson also had to build on his solid finish to the 2022 season as he averaged 16.6 points in the final 10 games of the season. Prior to that, he had been inconsistent in the scoring department.
WHAT HAPPENED
For a while, it seemed to be going to plan. Indiana started 7-0 with Johnson at the head of the Hoosiers’ attack.
Though Johnson’s inconsistency reared its head again, he saved some of his best performances for the best teams. Johnson had 23 points in a win at Xavier and 20 in a home victory over then ranked North Carolina.
Johnson was struggling with turnovers in certain games, but his 2.8 average was second-best in his career. His defense was having the desired impact, too.
Then it all came crashing down. In a weird, freak injury, Johnson and Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. got involved in a prolonged ball scramble. Harris stepped on Johnson inadvertently just before avoiding a full-on collision. Johnson finished the play but then fell to the Allen Fieldhouse hardwood in extreme pain.
Johnson had to be helped from the floor. The prognosis was a broken foot. Johnson later had surgery, and though there were some late-season teases he might come back, he never played another minute in the season.
Johnson’s absence had a major effect on the Hoosiers. Indiana struggled with opposing ball-handlers as the Hoosiers struggled in the early portion of the Big Ten season to stop opposing guards.
Though Hood-Schifino proved to be an able replacement, Indiana’s offensive attack wasn’t the same. Hood-Schifino was the Hoosiers’ only consistent slasher. There wasn’t a replacement for Johnson’s skill set otherwise.
WHAT’S TO COME
Normally, Johnson’s career would be done as he’s had five seasons of eligibility, but Johnson is a so-called super-senior, one of the players given a year of eligibilty due to COVID-19 amnesty.
So, in theory, Johnson could be back, but it’s more complicated than that. Though Johnson announced his intention to return for 2023-24, that depends on whether he receives a medical redshirt waiver from the NCAA.
Johnson met two guidelines for a waiver. His injury was season-ending, and it occurred before the halfway point of the season.
The additional threshold to qualify for a waiver is a player had to be involved in 30% or fewer of his team’s games.
This is where it gets dicey. Johnson played in 11 of Indiana’s 35 games, so he took part in 31.4% of the Hoosiers’ games. If you break it down to halves played, Johnson is right at 30% as he was injured in the first half at Kansas.
Will the NCAA grant the waiver? It’s an unknown. The NCAA has granted waivers to players who were above the 30% threshold. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon was granted one in 2020 after playing 10 of 31 games for the Hawkeyes. Indiana will hope for similar consideration.
On the other hand, unknowns that could influence a decision include the fact Johnson has already had a year of COVID amnesty, and on the other side of the coin, the NCAA has been more cognizant of player power and has been more lenient with its rules in all areas in the last decade.
The Big Ten will announce whether Johnson will qualify, in accordance with NCAA rules.
If Johnson does get the medical redshirt, he’ll be a key cog in Indiana’s 2023-24 attack. Along with Galloway, they would be the nucleus of an older Hoosiers backcourt. Johnson would, by a wide margin, also be Indiana’s most experienced player.
The decision on whether Johnson is granted his waiver is one of the most important offseason questions for the Hoosiers. The right answer for Indiana could sway its expectations significantly one way or another.