BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues to take a look at what transpired and what’s to come for the Indiana men’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
In this story, senior forward Race Thompson is in the spotlight:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Throughout his Indiana career, Thompson could best be described as workmanlike. A glue guy who did the dirty work, Thompson’s numbers in 2022 suggested a big leap was possible in 2023. Thompson averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and converted 53.6% of his shots.
Thompson was not going to replace Trayce Jackson-Davis as Indiana’s primary scorer, but if Thompson could continue his trajectory -- his scoring and rebounding averages increased in all four of his previous four seasons -- he could become a very valuable contributor.
Not only as a forward who draws interior defenders away from Jackson-Davis, but also, the more he scored, the better chances the guards would have to be free to score, too.
WHAT HAPPENED
Not everything went to plan for Thompson. He got off to a slow start in the scoring department, reaching double-figure scoring just once in Indiana’s first nine games. His rebounding was well off from his 2022 total, too.
Thompson picked it up in late-December, a bright spot in a disappointing run of losses to Arizona and Kansas, as he averaged 13.5 points in those two contests. He added 18 points against Elon on Dec. 20 and had 14 rebounds Dec. 23 against Kennesaw State.
Then? Disaster. On a loose ball scramble at Iowa on Jan. 5, Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins rolled into Thompson, and he sprained his knee. He sat out until Jan. 22.
As it is with so many other injuries, the value of a player is often appreciated until they’re out of the lineup. Indiana struggled without Thompson, losing three in a row.
Thompson returned Jan. 22 against Michigan State, but was he the same? Only Thompson knows for sure, but he was up and down the rest of the season. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 16 games, missing the contest at Michigan on Feb. 11.
Thompson was at his most effective when working as a foil on the opposite side of the rim from Jackson-Davis. He also worked as a cutter or post-up option when Jackson-Davis moved out to the top of the key.
Thompson had seven double-digit scoring efforts after he returned, including 20 points in the NCAA Tournament against Kent State, but only one double-digit rebounding effort in that late-season span.
WHAT’S TO COME
Thompson was an Indiana stalwart, playing for the Hoosiers from 2018-23. He just missed the 1,000-point scoring threshold with 997 career points. He had 718 career rebounds, which slots him in at 18th on the all-time Indiana list, just ahead of Calbert Cheaney.
If Thompson’s basketball-playing career continues, it will almost certainly be in Europe.