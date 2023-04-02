BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues to take a look at what transpired and what’s to come for the Indiana men’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
Senior guard Miller Kopp is in the spotlight in this edition:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Few players were in the offseason spotlight more so than Kopp. When he transferred from Northwestern, the hope from Indiana’s point of view was he would provide the kind of reliable, frequent 3-point shooting that distinguished his three years in a Wildcat uniform.
Kopp averaged 3.9 3-point shots per game for Northwestern with a peak of 5.3 attempts in 2020, but in his first Indiana season, Kopp only took 3.1 3-point shots per game and only 5.5 attempts of any kind, his lowest output since his freshman season in Evanston.
Given Indiana finished 216th nationally in 3-point percentage in 2022, the Hoosiers needed more from Kopp. When he got the ball in the corner, he needed to fire away more often. Kopp was the most dependable 3-point option for the Hoosiers, but he needed to show it.
WHAT HAPPENED
Kopp improved his output from 3-point range. His attempts moved up by one average shot per game to 4.1 3-point attempts per game.
Better still, Kopp reached a level of accuracy he had never previously achieved. Kopp converted 44.4% of his 3-point shots, five percentage points better than any previous season. The uptick in accuracy was a big reason Kopp averaged 8.1 points in 2023, an improvement over his 6-point average in 2022.
While Kopp improved, he was still not that deadly perimeter threat on a consistent basis. At only one point during the Big Ten season -- games at Rutgers Dec. 3 and a home game against Nebraska on Dec. 7 -- did Kopp have consecutive double-digit scoring efforts.
Kopp still had games where he didn’t shoot much. Once Big Ten play resumed for good Jan. 5, he had six consecutive games where he took three shots or less. His output picked up after that. From Jan. 25 onward, Kopp averaged 6.4 shots per game.
WHAT’S TO COME
Kopp's eligibility has run out. The Houston native had a solid Indiana career, averaging 7 points for the Hoosiers while converting 3-pointers at a 40.8% clip.
Still, Kopp never reached the heights he did at Northwestern, where he averaged 9.6 points, including two seasons averaging double-digit scoring.