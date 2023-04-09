BLOOMINGTON — CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the Indiana women’s basketball team.
For this edition, we switch it up. An overview of the players who didn’t play regularly, but who, at the time of publication, are expected to be back for the 2023-24 season.
THE BENCH SITUATION
With the talent at coach Teri Moren’s disposal? It stands to reason minutes were difficult to come by for the six players outside of the regular rotation.
Center Lilly Meister played the most amount of games among the bench players with 31. Guards Lexus Bargesser and Henna Sandvik were close behind with 29 and 23 games, respectively. None of the trio played more than 7.8 minutes per game, Bargesser’s total.
Though Meister played in nearly every game, it was mostly just to give Mackenzie Holmes a breather. Meister scored a career-high 10 points against UMass-Lowell on Nov. 11 and played 20 minutes in Indiana’s NCAA Tournament victory over Tennessee Tech.
Bargesser had a spell from Dec. 18 to Feb. 1 where she had eight games with double-digit minutes out of 12 games played. However, Bargesser’s minutes fell off late in the season. She played a total of 25 minutes in Indiana’s final 10 games.
Sandvik played most of her minutes early in the season, including 18 in a win over North Carolina and a season-high 26 against Morehead State. However, once Big Ten play began, Sandvik was rarely seen. She made just one field goal in the 2023 calendar year.
Center Arielle Wisne, also eligible to return, played even less with just 11 appearances.
THE FUTURE
Meister has promise but will have to wait her turn, assuming Holmes comes back. Per-40-minute stats can be a fool’s paradise, but Meister was fourth on the Hoosiers' roster in per-40-minute scoring at 15.1 points.
Backing up her numbers might not be fool’s gold was her 63% shooting, not a minutes-based stat. Meister’s rebound percentage -- the number of rebounds she snared that were available when she was on the floor -- was a team-high 19.2%.
Bargesser and Sandvik will have a crowded backcourt to gain minutes from. Sydney Parrish, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sara Scalia and Yarden Garzon all return. Guards Lenee Beaumont and Jules LaMendola are marquee freshmen. Indiana still has four scholarship spots that can be filled via the transfer portal as well.