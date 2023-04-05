BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the women’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
It’s time to take a look at Chloe Moore-McNeil:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Moore-McNeil’s minutes gradually went up as the 2021-22 season played out. Once Big Ten play began for good, she played 10 more minutes per game than she did before.
It was clear, with Aleksa Gulbe having graduated, Moore-McNeil would gain the chance to start. It was not guaranteed status, however, as Indiana bolstered its backcourt with transfers and true freshmen. For Moore-McNeil to maintain her starting spot, she would have to build on her defensive credentials she established as a sophomore as well as her steady hand as a ballhandler.
WHAT HAPPENED
In every respect, Moore-McNeil succeeded. She was never dislodged from the Indiana starting lineup.
Moore-McNeil was Indiana’s point guard, but in effect, she worked in tandem with Grace Berger, who also facilitated the offense.
Moore-McNeil averaged 4.8 assists, just one dish behind Berger. Moore-McNeil improved her rebounding (3.9 in 2023, 2.9 in 2022) and became a more prolific scorer with 9.5 points per game, a 4.3-point improvement over 2022. Moore-McNeil also improved her 3-point shooting a couple of points to 33.1%.
Defense was still a big part of her game as she was charged with cutting off the head of the snake on opposing offenses by guarding the primary ballhandler.
Moore-McNeil averaged 1.4 steals, but her defensive influence was better felt in non-statistical ways, such as her dependable man coverage and ability to stay in front of ballhandlers.
WHAT’S TO COME
Moore-McNeil will be the prime facilitator for Indiana’s offense going forward with Berger having graduated. Not only should that see her assist total rise, but Moore-McNeil should have the opportunity to demonstrate her scoring touch a bit more, too.