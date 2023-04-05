BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the Hoosiers' women’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
It’s time to take a look at Sydney Parrish:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Parrish’s homecoming to the state of Indiana arrived with much fanfare. The 2020 Miss Basketball and McDonald’s All-American at Hamilton Southeastern spent two years at Oregon.
Parrish had a mixed two years with the Ducks. She started 34 of 55 career games but averaged 7.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. She converted 34.7% of her 3-point shots, and one of the things that made her a good fit for Indiana was its desire for more shooters to take pressure off of Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger.
WHAT HAPPENED
Parrish fit in perfectly within Indiana’s scheme. At first, she was a valuable sixth person off the bench, but when Berger got hurt Nov. 25, Parrish jumped into the starting lineup and never left.
Parrish exceeded her career performance in scoring as she averaged 12.1 points for the Hoosiers, Indiana’s third-leading producer in that department.
Parrish successfully provided the 3-point shooting Indiana sought as she converted 36.7%, but Parrish proved much more valuable than just a one-dimensional shooting role.
Parrish was also a valuable slasher as she also converted 53.6% of her 2-point shots.
Perhaps the biggest pleasant surprise came on the glass. Parrish blossomed as a gritty presence in the lane for the Hoosiers, averaging 5.4 rebounds with four double-digit rebounding efforts.
WHAT’S TO COME
Along with Holmes, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Yarden Garzon, Parrish is part of the returning core that seeks to keep Indiana in national championship contention in 2023-24.
With Berger gone, Parrish will also take on a larger leadership role within the team. Parrish has two years of eligibility left.