BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the Hoosiers’ men’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
Let’s have a look at the season that was for Malik Reneau:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Like Montverde Academy teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino, Reneau was a five-star recruit. The Miami native originally committed to Florida but decommitted. Indiana’s successful pursuit of Reneau was considered a coup for coach Mike Woodson. At the time of Reneau’s commitment, it was unknown whether Trayce Jackson-Davis would return to Indiana.
Once it became clear Jackson-Davis would be back, Reneau was given space to have on-the-job training. He would play a lot, perhaps even as Indiana’s sixth man, but the scoring and rebounding load would not be on Reneau, at least so long as Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson stayed healthy.
WHAT HAPPENED
Entering the season, Jackson-Davis did indeed have injury questions, with a bad back and a bum wrist, but Reneau proved to be a quick study. During Indiana’s 7-0 start, Reneau was the Hoosiers’ energy guy. He averaged 9.4 points (on 58% shooting) and provided 4.4 rebounds.
However, like many freshmen, once some film intelligence was built on him for opposing coaching staffs, as well as Reneau’s own adjustments to the rigors of college ball, the numbers started to go down.
From a Dec. 3 loss at Rutgers to a Jan. 22 home contest against Michigan State, Reneau averaged only 5.2 points. That was a particularly ill-timed dip in production as Thompson missed four games in that stretch with a knee injury.
After consecutive double-figure scoring games against Minnesota and Ohio State, Reneau never really regained his scoring touch, with just one double-digit effort for the remainder of the season. His rebounding was at a 3.5 per game clip from Dec. 3 onward, not a horrific dip, but a dip nonetheless.
Reneau also struggled defensively in ways freshmen often do, getting caught on the wrong switch, being roped into the lane on a drive-and-dish, etc. Over half of Reneau’s blocked shots were in the first nine games of the season.
WHAT’S TO COME
Reneau wasn’t as dazzling or impactful as his Montverde teammate Hood-Schifino, but Reneau will be a very important piece for Indiana going forward. With both Jackson-Davis and Thompson gone, Reneau becomes the most experienced forward on the roster, along with teammate Kaleb Banks, though Banks didn’t play anywhere near as much as Reneau did.
We will learn quite a bit about the player development strength of Woodson’s staff based on how Reneau does with a larger role in 2023-24. The keys will be in his hands.