BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the women’s basketball team.
Through the week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next?
It’s time to take a look at Sara Scalia:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
In a word? Shooting. Scalia, a transfer from Minnesota who played for the Golden Gophers for three seasons, was a career 38.1% 3-point shooter, including 41.3% in her final season in Minneapolis. She was also nearly automatic at the free-throw line with a career 88.8% total entering the 2022-23 season.
Scalia also provided veteran experience. She started all but two of the 80 games she played for Minnesota.
Given Indiana was losing Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Aleksa Gulbe and Ali Patberg from its 2022 Sweet 16 team, Scalia (along with Sydney Parrish) bridged an experience gap in the backcourt from vets like Grace Berger and Chloe Moore-McNeil to the younger Hoosiers on the roster.
WHAT HAPPENED
It was an interesting season of twists and turns for Scalia. She started the first 14 games for the Hoosiers. She did OK, averaging 10.7 points, but her 3-point shooting slipped to 31.6%. She was getting the shots, 5.4 per game in that stretch, but was in a slump.
When Berger returned from her knee injury Jan. 8 at Northwestern, Scalia went to the bench as Teri Moren kept Sydney Parrish in the starting lineup. For the rest of January, Scalia was in a deep funk. Her 3-point shooting slipped further to 26.1%, and her overall percentage was down to 25% as she averaged just 5.6 points for the remainder of the month.
However, Scalia soon perked up, and her 24-point effort at Ohio State signaled a turning point. Including the Ohio State contest through the Big Ten Tournament, Scalia made 47.2% of her 3-point attempts as her scoring average over that six-game stretch rose back up to 12 per game.
Scalia slumped again in the two NCAA Tournament games, going 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
WHAT’S TO COME
Scalia has an extra year of eligibility due to her super-senior status as a result of the COVID-19 amnesty season. It will be interesting what her role will be going forward.
Berger’s departure would seem to indicate she could be back in the starting five, but there is competition within the roster for that spot.
Incoming freshmen Lenee Beaumont and Jules LaMendola are both top-100 recruits, both were Gatorade State Players of the year (Beaumont in Illinois, LaMendola in Texas) and both can shoot, especially Beaumont. Moren demonstrated last season with Yarden Garzon she is not afraid to vault a freshman into a starting role right away.
Scalia, however, has the advantage in experience and in potential leadership. She’ll be an important part of the Hoosiers’ roster in 2023-24.