BLOOMINGTON – CNHI Sports Indiana continues its look back to the year that was for the Indiana men’s basketball team.
Here’s an overview of the players who didn’t play regularly but who, at the time of publication, are expected to be back for the 2023-24 season.
THE BENCH SITUATION
With injuries dogging the Hoosiers throughout the season, several young players got a chance to dip their toes in the water as far as playing time was concerned.
Forward Kaleb Banks played 24 games and began to be seen a bit more in the second half of the season when Indiana wanted to play bigger. Banks had a productive contest in a Jan. 28 win over Ohio State with five points and seven rebounds. Banks never got into the rotation regularly but showed flashes of promise when he did.
Guard C.J. Gunn got into 20 games, though he played sparingly in Big Ten contests. He committed to Indiana with the hope he’d improve shooting, but he slumped badly in his freshman season, making just 2-of-24 from beyond the arc. Gunn was better when he used his quickness to get to the basket.
Bloomington native and former Mr. Basketball Anthony Leal was injured for most of the 2023 campaign. He played in just 11 games and scored two points total.
Walk-ons Shaan Burke and Hogan Orbaugh played one game each, but there is no indication either intends to play elsewhere in 2023-24.
THE FUTURE
The fate of Banks, Gunn and Leal likely depends on whom the Hoosiers snag in the transfer portal. Banks probably has the best chance to play more minutes in 2023-24. He could jump into the role Malik Reneau had as an energy guy on the glass off the bench. Banks needs to work on his free-throw shooting. He made only 53.6% of his attempts.
Gunn obviously needs to improve his 3-point shooting to become a viable option for more than just a cameo when other guards are slumping or in foul trouble.
Leal is fascinating. Fiercely loyal to the program and a big favorite among his teammates, perhaps Leal can find a route back to the all-conquering versatile talent he was when he was at Bloomington South?
All three benefit from the departures of Jordan Geronimo and Tamar Bates, but all three are also vulnerable, playing-time-wise, from whomever the Hoosiers add in the transfer portal.