Indiana fans have clamored for the once-annual men's basketball series with Kentucky to be added back to the Hoosiers' schedule.
While there is evidence of a thaw between Indiana and Kentucky to get that series going, for now Indiana fans will have to settle for other opponents from the Commonwealth.
Indiana opens its highly anticipated 2022-23 season against Morehead State at 7 p.m. Monday at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall. The Eagles are decidedly not the Wildcats, though they do hail from the hollars of eastern Kentucky just the same.
For the Hoosiers, the contest is less about the opponent and more about the first impression they make in a season with high expectations.
Indiana was tabbed as the Big Ten preseason favorite by the league's beat writers and is ranked No. 13 in the preseason Associated Press poll. There will be much biggest tests for the Hoosiers down the road than Morehead State, but Indiana has to pass the exam that's in front of them.
Indiana was hardly threatened in two convincing exhibition game wins over NAIA opponents Marian (78-42 on Oct. 29) and Saint Francis (104-59 last Thursday). Indiana coach Mike Woodson was careful not to draw any major conclusions.
"Yes, our size was a big difference in both ballgames, but we know as we continue this journey. We're going to face teams that are just as big as we are. Then we'll see what we're made of," Woodson told the media after the win over Saint Francis.
A developing story will be how Woodson handles the Indiana rotation. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Race Thompson are rock-solid in the starting five. Super freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino figures to be in the starting five as well.
Malik Reneau is another freshman who figures to get major minutes. Kopp has been impressed with the freshman so far.
"There's no surprise over here because coach, even the first exhibition, coach has a lot of trust in Malik to put him in the starting lineup, and we believe in him, too," Kopp said. 'There's no surprise on our end. We've seen what they can do. They compete their butts off. When it comes to game time, we trust them, and they're only learning a lot more every single day, so we're in a good spot."
Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo and Tamar Banks are returning players who should see significant time as will freshman C.J. Gunn.
"I wish I could play everybody 30 minutes on this team, but it's impossible. You know, you're building a team, and I've said this, when you get minutes, you've got to make the most out of those minutes. You've got to help us win," Woodson said. "I just think we've got a good team that everybody is going to have to sacrifice and be willing to buy in to do what we need to do to get where we want to go."
Regardless of who plays, Morehead State provides an interesting first hurdle to clear.
The Eagles (23-11 in 2022) return two of their three leading scorers, including Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year Johni Broome, a 6-foot-10 power forward, who averaged 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds.
However, Broome's presence is most felt in the rim protection department. He averaged 3.9 blocks, helping Morehead State rank seventh nationally in blocked shots.
He follows in the tradition of one of Morehead State's most famous alums — shot-blocking forward Kenneth Faried, also the all-time leading rebounder in modern Division I history.
Also back is 6-8 forward Tyzhaun Claude, who missed the 2022 season, but who averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in 2021.
Broome and Claude will be a good challenge for Jackson-Davis, Thompson and company in the paint.
Experience on the perimeter is provided by shooting guard Skyelar Potter, who averaged 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Indiana has won its last four home openers. The last loss occurred at the start of the 2017-18 season when Indiana State shocked the Hoosiers 90-69 in Archie Miller's first game as head coach.
The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network+.