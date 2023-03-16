ALBANY, N.Y. – Kent State, Indiana’s opponent in the NCAA Tournament, has a distinct personality.
The Golden Flashes love nothing more than to create their offense from their opportunistic defense. Led by 2022 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Sincere Carry, Kent State puts pressure on and forces mistakes from opposing guards.
Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino will have the ball in his hands the most on the perimeter. He relishes the chance to meet the challenge Kent State’s aggression presents, a mission that will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday inside Albany’s MVP Arena.
“They’re a good defense team. They’re aggressive. They reach a lot, and they like to get steals, but for me, if anyone watches me, I think I play with poise, and I can control myself. I just can’t get sped up, control the offense and help us get into our stuff,” Hood-Schifino said.
How good have the 13th-seeded Golden Flashes been in refining their style? Kent State rates 38th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com. The Golden Flashes also rate 20th in steal percentage and 48th in non-steal turnovers, also according to Kenpom.
Hood-Schifino said fourth-seeded Indiana hasn’t played many teams that are a straight comparison to Kent State, but one comes close.
“They’re similar to Maryland in a way. (Maryland) has good guards, they’re aggressive and they like to get downhill,” Hood-Schifino said.
Kent State (28-6) has rode its style to some close calls against big-name opponents. The Golden Flashes lost by just five at Houston and seven at Gonzaga.
Still, Kent State’s style presents opportunity. Putting pressure on the ball and on ball screens can leave openings on the arc. Indiana has not been a strong 3-point shooting team in 2023, but shooters like Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates should get more open looks.
“When teams try to play over-aggressive and draw towards the ball, we’ve seen some success. I’m excited. We’ll throw the ball in the post, so everything they do will go towards the basket, which will create more opportunities for shots,” Bates said.
Kent State’s strengths don’t end with perimeter defense. The Golden Flashes have done a good job inside the arc, too. Kent State ranks 49th nationally in two-point field goal defense at 46.7%.
Offensively, Carry (17.6 points, 4.9 assists per game), fellow guard Malique Jacobs (13 points per game) and forward Miryne Thomas (10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds per game) are the go-to options.
“They’ve got weapons all over the court. We’ve just got to be solid in what we do,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
However, Kent State doesn’t regularly face All-American level post talent like Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“It’s a heck of a challenge. He’s such a good player that, if you just do one thing against him, you’re going to be in trouble because he’s going to figure it out. He’s that good. So we have to create some turnovers,” Kent State coach Rob Senderoff said.
Kent State has 6-foot-8 Thomas and 6-9 Cli’Ron Hornbeak in its rotation. The rest of the team is undersized. Jackson-Davis (20.8 points, 10.9 rebonds per game) is ready for whatever comes.
“I expect it all, honestly,” Jackson-Davis said, when asked what kind of defensive tact Kent State might use against him. “I think that just depends on where I catch the ball at. They do heavy digs a lot. They might double from the weak side, but I feel like my passing has gotten so good that they really just can’t come out and just double me and send a guy up because I see it coming.”
Indiana (22-11) has a two-pronged overriding mission in Albany: demonstrate consistency and wipe the bad taste out of its mouth after getting blown out by Saint Mary’s in Portland, Oregon, on short rest after beating Wyoming in the First Four last season.
On the former point, consistency is a trait the Hoosiers have sought all season. Just when it seems Indiana has achieved some version of it, it has the tendency to drop its guard.
“We proved this year we’re one of the best teams in the country, and when we play our best basketball that we can really go far and do a lot of damage,” Hood-Schifino said. “It being March Madness and the last go-around, everyone is mentally locked in, ready to beat everyone we play.”
On the latter point, Indiana naturally has a more relaxed vibe due to having a more humane NCAA Tournament experience.
“I think last year was just kind of just a cluster. It was very, very rushed,” Jackson-Davis said. “We didn’t even get a chance to enjoy what being in this tournament and what it’s truly about. So I think just getting here four days early, having preparation, having rest, I think it’s huge for us and our team.”
Kent State is not a stranger for Indiana in the NCAA Tournament. The teams split tournament games in 2001 and 2002. The Golden Flashes won 77-73 in 2001, but the Hoosiers got revenge and clinched a Final Four bid in 2002 with an 81-69 victory.
Indiana last won a non-First Four NCAA Tournament game in 2016 when it advanced to the Sweet 16. The winner gets the winner of the Miami (Florida)-Drake Midwest Regional contest, which will be played directly before Indiana's game.