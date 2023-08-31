BLOOMINGTON — Whenever there’s ambiguity at the quarterback spot, and especially when a program has 50 new players, including 31 transfers, it’s understandable to think everything is in flux.
There is undoubtedly change for Indiana in every facet of the game, but it’s not as if everyone on the offensive roster is an unknown.
Running backs Josh Henderson and Jaylin Lucas, wide receivers Cam Camper, Andison Coby and Donaven McCulley, tight ends Aaron Steinfeldt and James Bomba and offensive linemen Matthew Bedford, Zach Carpenter and Mike Katic all played in 2022 or before, and several were starters.
So, in theory, whomever emerges as the quarterback between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby has some experienced weapons to play with.
In practice, no one aside from the offensive linemen have proven to be winners yet. Bedford, Carpenter and Katic all played on the 2020 team, coach Tom Allen’s last winning season.
Whether they can pull together and turn Indiana’s tide will have a huge impact on the Hoosiers’ fortunes and, potentially, Allen’s future, too.
Here’s a look at the Hoosiers’ offense and a short dive into special teams:
QUARTERBACK
Jackson or Sorsby? There’s an answer to that question, but Allen is keeping it to himself. He likes what he’s seen in the room, however.
“Preparing every possible way — I think that’s the big emphasis I’ve seen in almost every single quarterback meeting and every fall camp,” Allen said. “It’s just the work they’re doing and even how we think about, well, Monday’s an off day. Well, it’s an off day for everybody but the quarterbacks.
“That’s how they operate. That’s the way they think. And the way they study film and prepare and all the work they do together is huge.”
Kudos or not, the truth is neither has a college track record to whet one’s appetite. The pair has played four combined games.
Their skill sets don’t strike a huge contrast. Both have reliable arms and can make plays with their feet, though Sorsby was more inclined to run than Jackson was in their high school careers.
The consensus all along is it has been Jackson’s job to lose. After all, why bring in a transfer when Sorsby was already on board?
Freshman Broc Lowry is expected to be the third-string choice.
RUNNING BACKS
Henderson (398 yards) and Lucas (271) are the unquestioned top dogs in the backfield.
In the case of Lucas, his speed will be utilized as much as a receiving option as on handoffs. Lucas will likely line up in the slot at times for that reason.
Transfer help comes in the form of former Wake Forest and Michigan back Christian Turner (1,298 career yards), a proven product who could push Henderson.
RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS
The return of Camper (46 catches, 569 yards) from a knee injury is a welcome development.
McCulley (16-169) has more expected from him in his second year as a receiver after the switch from quarterback. Coby (18-237) proved to be reliable in 2022.
The big help comes from the portal. Former Fordham receiver DeQuece Carter and ex-Clemson receiver E.J. Williams Jr. are expected to contribute right away. Carter amassed 3,035 receiving yards at Fordham. Williams started six games for Clemson. Also coming aboard is true freshman Omar Cooper Jr.
Tight ends Bomba and Steinfeldt had 11 catches between them in 2022.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Katic, expected to line up at left guard this season, feels good about the Hoosiers in the trenches.
“You see it over time, that build up and cohesiveness that helps us work together. The months and months of working together proves to me the cohesiveness is there,” Katic said.
Getting Bedford back is big. The right tackle missed all but one game of the 2022 season after a knee injury suffered in the season opener. Bedford has performed at an All-Big Ten level in the past.
Carpenter is slotted in at center after both providing snaps and playing left guard in 2022.
Kahlil Benson, expected to be the right guard, is not inexperienced. He played all 12 of Indiana’s games, including five starts.
Carter Smith is the favorite to be the left tackle. The greenest of the expected starters, Smith played two games in 2022.
Tackles Joshua Sales Jr. and Bray Lynch, guards Max Longman and Noah Bolticoff and center Will Larkins are reserves.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Lucas is the headliner among the special teams. He returned two kicks for touchdowns in 2022. He did not return punts, but the Hoosiers plan to use him that way in 2023.
“My goal is to have 8-10 return touchdowns,” Lucas said during Big Ten Media Days. “I’m trying to be like Devin Hester. I’m trying to break a record this year.”
James Evans (44.3 yards per attempt) returns as punter after a solid 2022. Sean Wracher was an honorable All-American as long snapper in 2022.
As for place-kicking? Allen would not say who won the job between Nicolas Radicic and Chris Freeman.