Indiana's men's basketball team is searching for solutions in the wake of a pair of one-possession losses upon the resumption of Big Ten games last week.
The problem? There's a lot of questions that have suddenly popped up.
Indiana's pair of losses — at Iowa last Thursday and at home to Northwestern on Sunday — have cost the Hoosiers their spot in the Top 25 as well as damaged their NCAA Tournament resume. Indiana (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) will try to get back on its feet in a 7 p.m. tipoff at Penn State on Wednesday.
The pair of losses played out differently, but some of the issues crossed over.
Indiana started extremely well against Iowa, leading by 17 early, only to fade after Race Thompson injured his right knee. Indiana's defensive will crumbled, and the Hawkeyes rode a home wave to a come-from-behind 91-89 win.
The Hoosiers, playing without Thompson and starting point guard Xavier Johnson, were never realistically in the game against Northwestern on Sunday. The Wildcats scored on 10 of their first 13 possessions. Only a desperation late comeback -- Northwestern led by double-digits with two minutes left -- gave Indiana its one-point defeat.
Defense, or lack thereof, and turnovers have been the common problem. The Hoosiers are seventh in conference games in scoring defense, but a telling sign is Indiana is last in opponent free throw attempts and makes. Both Iowa and Northwestern scored 20 points or more from turnovers.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has seen the pattern, too.
"When I look at our stats from the four Big Ten games, they're staggering. We're shooting 47% from 2s and 41% from 3s. Our opponents from 2s are shooting 43% and 31% from the 3. You say, 'How can you be 1-3?'" Woodson asked on his Monday radio show.
"You go to turnovers and putting guys on the free throw line. We're shooting mid-60s from the free throw line and our opponents are shooting 75, 76. That's the difference, our turnovers and fouling. We're beating ourselves, to me, and we're not competitive enough for 40 minutes, and that's on me."
So what's the solution?
"From a defensive standpoint, we have to be solid throughout the game and we can't play in spurts and now it's catch-up time," Woodson said.
Indiana faces another paradox. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino were uncommonly productive in Indiana's pair of losses ... but they're getting virtually no help.
The pair combined for 51 points, 27 rebounds, 11 assists and were 20-for-36 from the floor against Northwestern. The rest of the Hoosiers combined for 32 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and were 12-for-26 from the floor.
Jackson-Davis, nursing a bad back, played all 40 minutes.
"If I've got to play 40 minutes, I've got to play 40 minutes. That's the biggest thing for me is I've got to be ready and get myself as good as I can to play in the next game, and that's what I'm going to keep doing because I know my team needs me," Jackson-Davis said after Sunday's loss.
Admirable, but Woodson knows it's not sustainable.
"I can't play Trayce and Jalen 40 minutes per game, so we need to get production from other guys as well," Woodson said.
Woodson also challenged Hood-Schifino. Though he scored 33 against Northwestern and has averaged 27 points in the last two games, he also averaged four turnovers over that span and has made defensive mistakes.
"He played well, but I want more. I look at the total package. He's a point guard, and he had six turnovers and they were terrible turnovers. That's unacceptable. He had a bunch of defensive assignments where he had lapses," Woodson noted.
"He can't walk away from that game because he scored 33 points and had seven assists and think it's OK. We lost the game. He has to give me more if he want to win at a high level. By me saying that, he understands where I'm coming from."
Indiana is 0-2 in its Big Ten road games, and Penn State (11-5, 2-3) presents a tough challenge. The Nittany Lions have been inconsistent but competitive. A road win at Illinois is the highlight of Penn State's Big Ten season.
Point guard Jalen Pickett (17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists per game) makes the Nittany Lions go and is one of the Big Ten's most versatile talents. Forward Seth Lundy (13.7 points per game) and guard Andrew Funk (11.6 points per game) are also productive.
"They're playing good basketball. They play hard and shoot a lot of 3s, and they have a guy named Pickett who drives the car. He gets everyone involved. We have to stay committed on the defensive end," Woodson said.
IOWA BLOW-UP REVISITED
During his radio show, Woodson also addressed the final minute controversy between the Indiana and Iowa bench last Thursday. After a foul was called on Iowa forward Filip Rebraca, the Hoosiers' and Hawkeyes' benches got into a brief confrontation -- one in which Iowa coach Fran McCaffery crossed over the center-line in an angry manner. A technical foul was called by official Paul Szelc, but it was withdrawn without explanation.
The Big Ten has not commented on the situation. Woodson said he talked to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about it.
"I made it clear when you let coaches cross the line like that, you open up a can of worms for something bad to happen. Not only did he do it once, he did it twice. It's unacceptable, and I made that very clear to the commissioner. I would never go into another coaches' space. The coach part of it, that can never happen again," Woodson said.