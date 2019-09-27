BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s defense responded from its worst performance of the season against No. 6 Ohio State with one of its best, limiting Connecticut to just 145 yards of offense in a 38-3 win.
The quest for defensive consistency, though, will continue for the Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) when they play at No. 25 Michigan State (3:30 p.m., BTN) on Saturday.
In wins over Connecticut and Eastern Illinois, the Hoosiers allowed an average of 1.5 points and 130.5 yards per game.
In a win over Ball State and the loss against the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers gave up an average of 37.5 points and 409 yards, with a combined 36 missed tackles in the two games.
Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has high respect for Michigan State freshman running back Elijah Collins, who has rushed for 357 yards on 5.9 yards per carry this season. Wommack said IU’s defense showed it could respond from adversity last week in the Connecticut win.
“That just can’t be one thing, right, because you can respond and then to take a step back doesn’t help us accomplish our goals moving forward,” Wommack said.
Wommack said the key for the defense is to focus on being process driven.
“We’re talented enough,” Wommack said. “Let’s be about us. Let’s be about our process, and if we can do those things, we’ll accomplish the goals we set out for ourselves this season. I think we have a chance to be a very successful defense doing that.”
Among those players who flashed their talent last week was sophomore linebacker Cam Jones, who had four tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and an interception returned 44 yards for a touchdown against Connecticut.
“We’ve got to lead every single day,” Jones said. “We’ve got to bring the young guys, we’ve got to continue to focus, get in the film room and just attack practice every single day.”
A strong defensive effort will be important for Indiana given Michigan State, led by senior defensive lineman Kenny Willekes and senior linebacker Joe Bachie, boasts the third-best defense in the Big Ten, allowing just 228.3 yards per game. Indiana coach Tom Allen will decide at game time whether junior Peyton Ramsey or redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. will start at quarterback, and the Hoosiers will have to do some reshuffling on their offensive line after starting left tackle Coy Cronk suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week.
With Cronk out, redshirt sophomore Caleb Jones and senior DaVondre Love will rotate at both tackle spots, with freshman Matthew Bedford and sophomore Aidan Rafferty seeing time at left tackle.
Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) has struggled offensively at times. In its last home game at Spartan Stadium, Michigan State allowed four sacks in a 10-7 loss to Arizona State. Michigan State bounced back with a 31-10 win over Northwestern last week, a game in which quarterback Brian Lewerke passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’ve preached it all week long, the ability for us to stop their run game and prevent those big pass plays that they’ve been creating, off of that,” Allen said.
Wommack said it will be important for IU defensive players to stay locked in during their first Big Ten road game.
“Focus on accomplishing your responsibility for one play, and regardless of what happened, go back and do it again and again,” Wommack said. “That will be the challenge for a young defense for sure.”
EXTRA POINTS
Indiana senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook was named as one of 30 finalists for the 2019 Senior CLASS award. The award is given to the Division I FBS senior who possesses notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Westbrook is a business marketing major who volunteers at Riley Children’s Hospital and a number of other community organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.