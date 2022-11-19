CINCINNATI — Through three games, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson has taken Hoosiers fans on a ride.
The lowest lows and the highest highs, often in the span of the same game.
The Johnson roller-coaster was on full display during No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 win at Xavier on Friday. And who knows? The ride might continue on short rest as the Hoosiers play Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Though Trayce Jackson-Davis converted inside the paint with metronomic consistency, it was Johnson who helped unlock Xavier's pack-line defense.
While the rest of the Hoosiers, apart from Jackson-Davis, were largely static, Johnson attacked the rim. Of his seven consecutive field goals, five came at the rim. He went on to score 23 points.
Though Johnson only made two 3-pointers, the final one was impactful. Just under the seven-minute mark, Xavier switched to a zone defense as Indiana has been struggling from 3-point range.
Johnson drilled a 3-pointer against the zone, and the Musketeers largely abandoned the gambit.
Johnson also helped the Hoosiers take the lead for good, drawing a foul with 5:26 left, resulting in two free throws to make it 69-66. Johnson immediately followed up with a steal and a bucket to make it 71-66 with 5:13 left. Indiana never trailed again.
The production, the energy? Johnson delivered the way you'd expect a senior point guard should.
"Xavier Johnson is a really good player. He had 23. Xavier is a very good guard. The experience that he and Trayce (bring) were very difficult for our defense," Xavier coach Sean Miller said.
However, it was a combustible energy, and while smoke never turned into fire for the Hoosiers, Johnson also contributed to some harrowing moments.
In the first half, when Xavier was in control, Johnson was assessed a technical foul when he looked at the Xavier bench after making a 3-pointer. His 3-point make drew the Hoosiers within one, but the technical handed Xavier a four-point gift, helping the Musketeers lead at halftime.
In the second half, with Indiana protecting a six-point lead with under two minutes left, Xavier put on a press. The Hoosiers broke it, but Johnson turned it over anyway as Indiana set its half-court offense. On the steal, Johnson fouled at the other end and suddenly Xavier was within a possession.
Another foul and a missed free throw (along with two missed Malik Reneau free throws) in the final two minutes helped Xavier get a chance at the win, but Indiana survived.
The wild ride for Johnson against Xavier — who had seven rebounds, two assists but also four turnovers — came after Johnson struggled in Indiana's wins over Morehead State and Bethune-Cookman, scoring 11 points combined in the two contests.
Johnson has a wide variance in form, but Indiana coach Mike Woodson emphasized the highs over the lows.
"He was sporadic here and there, but for the most part, he was solid. I was on X after he got the tech, and then we had a botched play where we didn't switch correctly, and that cost us a big bucket," Woodson said. "But for the most part, X was solid. He did all of the things we needed him to do to help secure the win, so I'm pleased."
Indiana will hope to get the best of Johnson as it forges ahead with its second of four games in a seven-day span.
The Miami contest is the first of three games in the second-annual Hoosier Classic.
Rather than the four-team, two-day tournament it was during the Bob Knight era, this Hoosier Classic is a round-robin involving Indiana, Miami, Little Rock and Jackson State.
Each team will play each other. Indiana plays Miami in Indianapolis and hosts Little Rock (Wednesday) and Jackson State (Friday) in Bloomington. Miami hosts both Little Rock and Jackson State, while Little Rock hosts Jackson State.
The series of games doesn't conclude until Nov. 30, though Indiana's participation is complete after its game against Jackson State on Friday.
Miami, coached by former Indiana assistant Travis Steele, has had a rough start to its season. The RedHawks (1-3) have not beaten a Division I team. Their only win was against NAIA Goshen College. One of the losses was close, a seven-point defeat at Georgia.
Miami has a heavy Indiana contingent. Leading scorer Mekhi Lairy (16.5) was the all-time leading scorer in Evansville city history as an All-Star at Bosse. Freshman guard Billy Smith (9.8) starred at Brebeuf in Indianapolis. Fellow freshman guard Ryan Mabrey played at La Lumiere in LaPorte.
Woodson just wants the Hoosiers to focus with 48 hours between games.
"We can't run from the schedule. You just take them a game at a time and a practice at a time. That's all you can do," Woodson said.