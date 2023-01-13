Souls are being searched on the Indiana men's basketball team. Losers of three in a row, the Hoosiers badly need a win to take the pressure off and kick-start a disappointing Big Ten start.
So who shows up at Indiana's door next? Wisconsin, long-term hex for the Hoosiers. The Badgers come to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tipoff.
One sees Wisconsin on the Indiana slate and might wonder, in their current state, if the Hoosiers didn't have bad luck, they wouldn't have any luck at all? That's the fatalistic way to view it, but the Hoosiers can't afford to see it the same way.
It's understandable why Indiana fans might cringe, though.
From the time Wisconsin won 26 of the first 34 meetings, the Indiana-Wisconsin series has been one of extremes. The Badgers have won 30 of the last 36 matchups dating to 2002, including 10 wins at Assembly Hall. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard is 10-2 against the Hoosiers.
Prior to that? The series was the other way around. Indiana won every game in the series from 1980-96 and was 40-4 from 1978-2002.
History only matters if you let it, and Indiana has bigger fish to fry than worrying about series ramifications. The Hoosiers have beaten just one Power Six team since November.
For Indiana guard Trey Galloway, fixing what ails the Hoosiers starts on the defensive end.
"We have to find our identity on the defensive end. Teams that win in the Big Ten play defense," Galloway said after Indiana's ugly 85-66 loss at Penn State on Wednesday.
Not that it's something to brag about, but this Indiana roster does have experience trying to pull itself out of a rut. Indiana was riding high with a 16-5 mark in 2022, but then plummeted down the Big Ten standings with a five-game losing streak that nearly cost the Hoosiers an NCAA Tournament bid.
"We've got guys who have gone through it. We just need older guys, like myself, to step up and lead," Galloway said. "We have to find ways to bring the younger guys with us. We're not doing as good as we can, and we need to step that up."
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has preached the Hoosiers need to play harder and tougher. Galloway takes that to heart.
"We can definitely play harder. Coaches are preaching it, and our identity is playing hard, and I don't think we're doing that right now," Galloway said.
"We can all give a little more. We have to come to practice to work and stay ready. We can't just go into these games ready for a war because they're all wars."
Indiana (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) is missing two starters with point guard Xavier Johnson and forward Race Thompson out indefinitely, but Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2) isn't 100% either. Leading scorer Tyler Wahl (13.2 points per game) is out, and the Badgers have gone 0-2 in his absence.
Per usual, the Badgers excel in low-possession games. Wisconsin ranks in the bottom 30 nationally in Kenpom.com's adjusted tempo rankings.
Indiana will immediately get a chance to improve its 3-point defense after giving up 18 3-pointers against Penn State.
Wisconsin is 51st nationally in 3-point percentage at 37.4%. Chucky Hepburn (13 points per game, 48.5%) and 2022 Indiana All-Star and Central Noble standout Connor Essegian (10.3 points per game, 45.6%) are the Badgers' danger men from long range.
Threes or not, Indiana has to fix a defense that has given up 86.6 points per game since the Hoosiers resumed their season on Jan. 5 after a 13-day break.
Galloway is hopeful the Hoosiers can regroup.
"Obviously, 1-4 is not a good start in the Big Ten, but it's a long season. There's 15 games left to play in the Big Ten, a lot more games to play, and if we commit to it, we can get out of this hole and get right back into it," he said.