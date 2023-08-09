BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana football coach Tom Allen confirmed Wednesday what everyone suspected when it came to the starting quarterback battle between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby -- there is no news on that front.
Six practices into camp, no decision has been made between the two. Indiana will have a scrimmage Saturday and the Saturday after that. Allen and his coaching staff doesn’t want to force the issue. They are content with seeing how things evolve and making a choice from that.
“I think it will start to focus itself, but I don’t think we’ll have a decision made (on Saturday), unless it’s evident,” Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell said. “For me, the No. 1 rule in decision-making is to use all of the time allotted.
“We’ve got plenty of time between now and Sept. 2. If it’s done after the first scrimmage and it’s pretty evident, good. If it’s not, good. We have a second scrimmage. That’s typically when you start to see separation.”
Both quarterbacks have been getting equal repetitions through camp so far.
“They’re at the same starting point. At the end of the day, we want to pick the guy who gives us the best chance to win, bottom line,” Allen said. “The scrimmage coming up this weekend is going to be important. It will be the most amount of game-like reps in one setting we’ve had yet. Really looking forward to see how they perform in that situation.”
Urgency, as Bell noted, is not part of the script. One might wonder whether not having a defined starter affects the installation of Indiana’s offense, which will have quite a few new contributors, even if you take the quarterback situation out of the equation.
Allen isn’t overly concerned about that.
“I don’t know if it changes it a lot. We’d follow the same install. The twos and the ones are getting an equal amount of reps. You don’t feel like you have to alter the system much,” said Allen, who also noted it’s easier to sort out offensive philosophy given both quarterbacks have comparable traits. “Now, obviously, once you decide who that person is going to be, you tailor (the offense) to the fine details and their strength and skill set, but there are similarities in their skill set. The installation process is similar to where it would be if we had (a quarterback chosen).”
Is anything setting the pair apart? If so, no one is going to say it for public consumption.
“Over these six practices, there’s been really, really good moments, some special moments, some average moments and below average moments. Two young guys with physical talent competing,” Bell said.
OFFENSE OVERALL
Indiana’s offensive evolution isn’t just about the signal-caller. There will be new faces everywhere on the offensive side of the ball. Does having new faces make it hard due to lack of experience? Or does it make transition easier since everyone’s on the same page?
“No matter what your plans are, you go through the first week of camp, we might be better at this than we thought and not as good at other things,” Bell said. “No matter who is all back, what’s going on, what you did a year ago, there’s things that develop through the year, but I’m excited about the weapons we do have.”
Bell sung the praises of several expected contributors.
“We've got a really good group of wideouts. We feel really good about our tight end position, adding Christian Turner (to the running backs room) and you have Jaylin (Lucas) and Josh (Henderson) return with Trent Howland and David Holloman. That's a really good group of backs,” Bell explained. “Adding E.J. Williams Jr. to Cam Camper, Donaven McCulley and Andison Coby, Omar Cooper Jr. is healthy (at the wide receiver position).
“We feel really good about our offense. It's just trying to find a way to fit them in the system and put them in a position to be the best version of themselves.”
MORE CHANGE FOR BIG TEN
Allen had the first opportunity to make public comment on the addition of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten. The Ducks and Huskies officially joined Friday as the whirlwind of college conference realignment carries on.
“It’s a crazy time. I was talking to my dad how it’s hard to believe the teams that are in the Big Ten now compared to what it used to be when I was growing up. It’s an exciting time, and we’re glad to be a part of it,” Allen said.
The Big Ten scheduling format for when Oregon and Washington join in 2024 has yet to be announced. Allen is just glad he’s out from under playing Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State in the soon-to-be-disbanded East Division.
“The three we’ve played every year I’ve been here, all from our same division, are all ranked in the top 10 right now. That’s a constant, and it’s been that way for a long time,” Allen said. “Add in Oregon and Washington, obviously UCLA and USC are the same thing, but the equitable distribution of our schedule is a good thing.”