BLOOMINGTON — For most of the first half, Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino shouldered the load for the Hoosiers. With 7 minutes, 50 seconds left before halftime, Hood-Schifino had 17 of Indiana’s 23 points and had made all five of his 3-point attempts.
His contributions didn’t remain lonely for long.
Indiana buried Ohio State with a 17-1 run to end the first half as the rest of the Hoosiers got in on the scoring act. The Buckeyes never recovered as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game with an 86-70 victory at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
It was a night where youth was served and some unexpected solid contributions came from the bench.
Hood-Schifino led Indiana with 24 points, despite playing with a stomach bug.
“You’ve got to play when you’re sick. I told him before the game I had some of my best games when I was sick. I can’t feel sorry for you. You have to strap up and go play. We need you. He performed and played his butt off,” said Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who returned to the sideline after a one-game pause due to a positive COVID-19 case.
Fellow freshman Malik Reneau had 15 points, matching his career-high and his best output against a Big Ten opponent. Reneau had eight rebounds, including four offensive rebounds, all but one of which led directly to his own points.
“Everything opened up when they’re double-teaming Trayce (Jackson-Davis) like that. Shots get open, and it lets me and Race isolate on the other side on post-ups,” Reneau said.
Jackson-Davis wasn’t absent, either, as he had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Off the bench, Kaleb Banks -- who had minutes opened up for him with Jordan Geronimo out of the contest with a left leg injury -- had seven rebounds. Banks’ 12 minutes were the second most he’s played this season and by far the most against a Big Ten opponent.
“Tonight, I get a chance and I thought I contributed well,” Banks said. “This was my shot. I had a feeling today was going to be the day, and I tried to make the best of it.”
The half-ending surge came in lightning-strike fashion. The game was tied with 5:39 left in the first half before the Hoosiers collectively dealt a knockout blow to the reeling Buckeyes.
A Jackson-Davis lob dunk broke the tie, and then the Buckeyes provided self-inflicted wounds. Ohio State missed three of its next four free throws, including the front end of a one-and-one.
It was an inch, but Indiana took a mile. Starting with a Reneau putback of a Jackson-Davis miss, the Hoosiers scored on seven straight possessions to end the first half. Five different Hoosiers got in on the onslaught as Indiana led by 16 at halftime.
Up until that point, Hood-Schifino was the show. He was 6-for-7 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes, just three 3-point makes short of Indiana’s school record nine for a game. Hood-Schifino had 20 points in the first half overall.
Hood-Schifino was not made available for comment after the game due to his illness.
“He got off to a hot start, and we needed every bit of it because Ohio State got off to a great start. He was the only guy who was putting the ball in the hole,” Woodson said.
The start of the second half was delayed as a piece of metal fell from the Assembly Hall videoboard. It nearly struck Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh as the Buckeyes warmed up at halftime.
There was a five-minute delay before the game was allowed to resume. There was no explanation provided by Indiana after the game as to what might have happened, what the metal piece was or why the game was allowed to continue.
Once the game did resume, Indiana (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) managed the lead expertly. The Buckeyes never managed to get within 11 in the second half. While Hood-Schifino cooled off, the rest of the Hoosiers picked up the mantle. The Hoosiers floated around 50% shooting for most of the second half, finishing at 51.7%, led by Jackson-Davis’ 10 second-half points.
Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) was sent to its seventh defeat in eight games.
As for Indiana? After starting Big Ten play with a 1-4 mark, Indiana finds itself tied with Illinois and Michigan State in fourth place at the halfway mark of the Big Ten season.
The Hoosiers are three games behind league-leading Purdue, with two games left against the Boilermakers, including Indiana’s next home game Feb. 4.
Indiana’s next game is at Maryland on Tuesday.