Unfortunate circumstances for the Indiana women's basketball team was what got the headlines in its 2-0 trip to the Las Vegas Invitational last Friday and Saturday.
There was the shambolic tournament set-up. Games were played in a ballroom at the Mirage Casino with scant provision for fans. According to Indiana coach Teri Moren, this was not what the Hoosiers or the other participants signed up for. She said it was "a couple of steps backwards" for women's basketball.
Then, there was the knee injury suffered by Indiana star guard Grace Berger near the start of Indiana's win over Auburn last Friday. Berger is, without question, Indiana's most influential player. Her status going forward is still unknown.
However, in the midst of the bad, the scales for the still-unbeaten Hoosiers were still weighed down with more good.
Indiana, now ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press women's poll, won both games by 15 points over Auburn and Memphis. Five different Hoosiers reached double-figure scoring in one game or both. Only two of them, Mackenzie Holmes and Chloe Moore-McNeil, were on the roster a year ago.
So while it seemed like a cloudy time in Vegas, the sun is still shining on the Hoosiers. Everything that has made it shine will need to be aglow again as Indiana faces one of its toughest tests of the non-conference season.
No. 6 North Carolina comes to Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
For all of the anticipation for the men's game between the same opponents Wednesday, the women's matchup pairs higher-ranked teams.
Moren is feeling good about her team, and why shouldn't she?
Indiana (7-0) has won its games by an average margin of 29.6 points. Indiana's 88.7 points per game is seventh-best in Division I. The Hoosiers are shooting 51.9% and holding opponents to 36.5%. Five different Hoosiers are scoring at a double-figure clip.
None of which is a huge surprise. With the transfers (Sydney Parrish, Sara Scalia, Alyssa Geary) Moren brought in, plus freshman Yarden Garzon, whom has already played professionally in Israel, the pieces were there from the start.
Moren, however, is pleasantly surprised with how quickly it has coalesced. All of the above new players, save Geary, are among Indiana's most productive players.
"We learned we have enough firepower and enough pieces to put points on the board. I thought our level of toughness was incredible," Moren said. "Their chemistry is good, but there's a toughness about them I appreciate that I wondered how long it would take us to get to the point where I could look out there and say there was a toughness about us."
Moren had no new update on Berger, who will not play Thursday. Moren said Wednesday that Berger was "day to day," but she is not out of the leadership loop.
"She's obviously the most seasoned veteran. She's our leader, and she obviously knows our system offensively and defensively better than anybody. She provides wisdom and experience," Moren said.
Parrish will start in Berger's place. Parrish is averaging 10.1 points.
Berger isn't the only All-Big Ten-level talent for Indiana, of course. Holmes (20 points, 7.4 rebounds per game) is off to a brilliant start. She's made an incredible 80.8% of her 2-point shots. Her four misses from 3-point range are the only thing keeping her from having the best shooting percentage among all Division I players.
"She is a very special talent because she has extraordinary footwork and hands, soft hands, and she's a worker. She works every single day to be the best at her position," Moren said.
North Carolina (6-0) scores at a high rate, too. The Tar Heels rank 21st in Division I at 82.2 points per game. Like Indiana, they spread the wealth, with four different Tar Heels averaging double-figures in scoring, led by guard Deja Kelly (17.8).
Also like the Hoosiers, they defend very well. Opponents have shot 33.3% against North Carolina.
The Tar Heels are closers, too. North Carolina came from behind twice in its championship run at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend.
North Carolina erased a 12-point deficit to beat then-No. 18 Oregon 85-79 last Thursday in the Ducks' backyard. On Sunday, the Tar Heels trailed then-No. 5 Iowa State by 17, but surged in the second half for a 73-64 victory.