A third Indiana men's basketball player has put his name in the transfer portal.
According to Stadium.com's Jeff Goodman, reserve guard Tamar Bates is in the portal. Goodman tweeted the report Tuesday evening.
Bates himself has not commented yet on his social media accounts about the report.
Bates has played two seasons for the Hoosiers and 67 games overall. He increased his scoring average from 3.9 to 6.1 points in 2023.
However, Bates struggled in the final month-plus of the season. Though he increased his 3-point percentage from 29.8% in 2022 to 37.4% in 2023, he slumped badly down the stretch.
Bates converted 26.9% in February and March and only had two games where he made more than two 3-pointers.
Bates is the third Hoosier to put his name in the portal since the loss to Miami (Florida) ended the team's run in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Reserve center Logan Duncomb and walk-on forward Nathan Childress entered the portal last week.
Entering the transfer portal suggests a player will leave, but a player can pull their name out of the portal without loss of status or eligibility at their current school.