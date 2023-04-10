The Indiana Fever had the No. 1 overall pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft and four of the first 17 picks overall, but it was the second of the Fever’s picks that had many inside the state of Indiana celebrating.
After the Fever took South Carolina power forward Aliyah Boston at No. 1, the Indianapolis-based franchise chose Indiana University guard Grace Berger with the No. 7 overall pick.
“I’m so excited to be back in Indiana, 50 miles up the road in Indianapolis. Just a community that means so much to me, a community that I know loves women’s basketball,” Berger said via a video posted by the Fever.
It’s a community likely to love women’s basketball even more as Berger will be the most high-profile Indiana college player to suit up for the Fever since former Purdue guard Katie Douglas played in Indianapolis from 2008-13.
Berger is a Hoosiers icon, a status confirmed by being the highest-drafted player ever to come from IU. No Hoosier had been chosen in the first round previously.
Berger, a Louisville native, tallied 1,841 points, 573 assists and 752 rebounds in her IU career. She ranks seventh all-time in scoring and second in all-time assists. She averaged 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals and shot 45.2% from the floor in her career.
When Berger was drafted, Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren was one of the first to congratulate her at the WNBA Draft ceremonies in New York.
Berger’s combo guard skills should translate very well to the WNBA, especially given there are different professional rules that prohibit pack defenses that can take away spacing. Berger is a master at exploiting space on the floor, both for her own shots and to dish to others.
“I can’t wait to get up there, put on my jersey and get to work and be a part of the growth of the team back to being a championship contender, year in and year out,” Berger said.
Boston, Berger, Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (chosen with the first pick of the second round, 13th overall) and LSU power forward LaDahzia Williams were the players the Fever chose with their first four picks. They form the nucleus to rescue the Fever from their woes of recent seasons.
“I’m super excited to get to Indiana and to get to work, and I’m super excited to see everyone and hear everyone in the crowd for every home game,” Boston said on the Fever’s social media feeds.
The Fever haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and have won just 17 games overall in the last three seasons.
The Fever have a new coach, Christie Sides, and the quartet the Fever drafted in 2023 will join the quartet drafted in the top 10 of the 2022 draft – NaLyssa Smith, Emily Engstler, Lexie Hull and Queen Egbo – to form a powerful young group.
“This is right where I want to be,” Berger said.
The Fever open their regular season at home against the Connecticut Sun on May 19.