Back in mid-January, it seemed Indiana forward Malik Reneau had a one-way ticket to a destination so many freshmen before him had reached, the freshman wall.
The freshman wall, if you're not familiar, is that convergence of factors when the adrenaline of being a college basketball player, which often provides a good starting bounce, runs out.
The wall is hit when the physical and mental reality of the rigors of college basketball kick in. The wall is also hit when enough film is amassed on a freshman to be able to develop a game plan to limit them.
On Jan. 14, Reneau completed an eight-game stretch where he averaged only 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and converted 48.8% from the field, nearly 10 percentage points below his season average. This was a steep fall from the 11.2 points, 5 rebounds and 62.5% shooting he averaged in the first five games of his career. The wall beckoned.
However, Reneau has found a way to steer around the freshman wall ... and he's helping the Hoosiers' continued rise to the top of the Big Ten. Indiana will try to continue to ascend the conference as it plays at Michigan at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Though not as headline-grabbing as Trayce Jackson-Davis' prodigioius production, nor as noticeable as fellow freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino's emergence as a reliable starter, Reneau has played an important role in Indiana's current patch of success.
In Indiana's last seven games, Reneau -- who is playing 16.7 minutes off the bench -- has seen his numbers jump. The Miami, Florida, native has averaged 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and his shooting is back at 63.6%.
Those are the numbers, but what's also been evident is a renewed sense of purpose. Reneau has also learned the value of playing hard in each of his minutes.
"Coach Woodson has been getting on me for quite a while now about playing hard. I have to focus in practice, understanding what the scout is going to be and to be mentally prepared going into a game," Reneau said.
Reneau has also learned to pick his best spots. When in the game with Jackson-Davis, who invariably draws a double team, Reneau plays the weak side of the post and often cleans up unguarded putbacks. Not that he can't create his own shots in the paint. Reneau's strength makes him a challenge for defenders.
"He's got great footwork, and he's got a nice touch around the rim," Woodson said after a recent game. "Malik has got a big body, and I'm on him a lot about using his body because he is talented enough to do that."
Part of being mentally prepared is self reflection. Reneau was prone to mistakes of enthusiasm, and he's recognized that.
"One thing that keeps me off the court a lot is the dumb fouls going for offensive rebounds and trying to take the ball away from the defender. If I can cut down on those types of fouls, it keeps me in the game more," Reneau said.
Mistakes are inevitable from freshmen, and obsessing too much about them can lead a freshman to doubt his game. Reneau deals with that by forgetting but also by listening.
"I want to be able to be coachable and listen to what the coach has got to say. I just go on to the next play. That's how I try to be mentally prepared," Reneau said. "When you go down those paths where you're not playing good, you just stay the course."
What is Reneau's future? Body-wise, the bulky 6-foot-9 frame would suggest a power forward, but Reneau isn't focused on that at present.
"Whether it's a five to backup Trayce or whether it's a four to help out on the other side where we can post both sides or space the floor like Race (Thompson) does, it doesn't matter. I just try to impact the game where I am on the court," Reneau said.
MICHIGAN NEXT
Fourteen games into its Big Ten schedule, Indiana has its final first game against a conference foe as it heads to Michigan.
The Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) catch the Wolverines (14-10, 8-5) on the upswing as Michigan has won three in a row. The most recent victories were home wins over Nebraska and Ohio State. A road win at Northwestern came before that.
Michigan had six scorers reach double figures in Wednesday's 93-72 victory over Nebraska. While established center Hunter Dickinson (18 points, 8.5 rebounds per game) has performed at the high level expected, one emerging standout is sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin. He's averaged 13.7 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists during Michigan's win streak, the rebounding and assist totals are more than double his season average.
Michigan, ranked during the first two weeks of the season, is fighting to get back into NCAA Tournament consideration. A win over Indiana would put Michigan on that road.