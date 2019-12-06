BLOOMINGTON – Following Indiana’s overtime win over rival Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game last Saturday, a teary Tom Allen thanked IU’s administration for taking a chance on a small-town kid from Indiana.
IU’s administration showed further faith in the 49-year-old Allen on Friday. IU announced the school and Allen have agreed to terms on a new seven-year contract that should keep the football coach in Bloomington for the foreseeable future.
The deal bumps Allen’s average salary to $3.9 million, more than doubling the $1.8 million he’s making this season. Allen earned it by guiding the Hoosiers to an 8-4 record, their first eight-win season since 1993. IU will find out Sunday where it will be headed for a bowl, its first bowl appearance since 2016 and just the fourth bowl trip since 1993.
Overall, Allen is 18-19 in three seasons at IU. For Allen, a New Castle native and son of an Indiana high school football coach, IU was a dream job when he took it three years ago. Indiana athletic director Fred Glass took a chance on Allen, who had no prior college head coaching experience at the time when he was elevated from Indiana’s defensive coordinator to head coach.
"When I hired Tom to be our head football coach, I said I was doing so because he is a leader of men who is demanding without being demeaning, and a proven, successful coach on a national scale with deep Indiana ties who cares about his players, and they care back," Glass said. "In his three seasons, he has proven to be all of that and more which is why I believe the future of Indiana football is in great hands.”
Allen had drawn interest from other schools --- Florida State vetted him and according to a footballscoop.com report Arkansas pursued him – but chose instead to stay and continue to build the program within his home state. He’s done it by recruiting back-to-back top-50 national recruiting classes, the best recruiting classes in school history. Using his recruiting ties from his stints as a defensive coordinator at USF and linebackers coach at Ole Miss, Allen has managed to blend talent from the southeast and midwest.
“We have a tremendous group of players,” Allen said. “I am proud to be their head coach, and I am 100-percent committed to their success on the field, in the classroom and in life. It's no secret Indiana University is a special place to me. I was born a Hoosier, raised a Hoosier and I am thrilled with the opportunity to remain a Hoosier for a long, long time to come."
Under terms of the deal, Allen’s contract is fully guaranteed for the first three years, with a 50-percent compensation guarantee the final four years. There will be bowl/championship bonuses and buyout provisions consistent with those for other Big Ten football coaches and $500,000 added to the total assistant coach/strength and conditioning/operations salary pool.
The assistant coach salary pool could be needed to keep offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, a Broyles Award semifinalist who is making $800,000. DeBoer has expressed a desire to become a head coach and has been linked to the opening at Fresno State after head coach Jeff Tedford resigned for health reasons Friday. DeBoer was an offensive coordinator under Tedford from 2017-18 before coming to IU this season.
At $3.9 million, Allen moved up just one spot to 13th out of 14 Big Ten coaches salaries. But at $3.9 million, Allen is more in line with his peers. Recently-hired Rutgers coach Greg Schiano and Lovie Smith are each making $4 million per season, while Paul Chryst at Wisconsin is making $4.15 million. Jim Harbaugh is the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten at $7,504,000, while Maryland’s Mike Locksley is the lowest-paid coach at $2.5 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.