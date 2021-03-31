BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen said Wednesday the school has decided to cancel its spring football game scheduled for April 10.
The Hoosiers will still scrimmage for their final practice that Saturday to maximize their days and preparation.
IU was forced to cancel a spring practice last week “out of an abundance of caution” due to COVID-19 concerns, but Allen said that practice will be made up in a modified way.
“You get 15 days, and to me those days are critical,” Allen said. “And you look at where you are with your players and what you are trying to accomplish, and I feel like in order for us to maximize those — we had a little bit of a setback last week with COVID — so just being able to maximize our guys in preparation of what comes next, which is our end of April workouts and then getting into our summer months, I wanted to make sure that every day we had we could maximize it to the fullest.”
Allen said IU is still facing restrictions on team gatherings of 15 or more players, and players and coaches are adhering to mask and social distancing guidelines within facilities.
“I do feel good about the direction we’re going,” Allen said, “I feel good about the prognosis of a fall that has fans in the stands. That’s not anything that’s been 100% decided yet, but that is the hope, and I think that’s fair to say the expectation.”
SECOND SCRIMMAGE
IU held its second scrimmage Saturday. Allen was pleased with the physicality the team showed. Following the physical scrimmage, Allen chose to practice without pads Tuesday, a practice he said was crisp.
Allen mentioned freshman tight end A.J. Barner, offensive lineman Tim Weaver, offensive lineman Randy Holtz and wide receiver D.J. Matthews as players who stood out on offense during the scrimmage. Defensively, Allen said redshirt freshman safety Bryson Bonds had a good scrimmage, along with freshman cornerback Chris Key, transfer defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, defensive lineman C.J. Person and defensive lineman Demarjhe Lewis.
On special teams, Allen said early enrollee punter James Evans, a New Zealand native, has shown a strong leg but needs more reps.
“That’s what you missed a year ago, when we lost all those days,” Allen said. “So now we’re down the home stretch, have got a few more practices to go, but it’s critical we continue to maximize our installation and goals that we set forth in the beginning.”
PRO DAY
Allen is also looking forward to hosting IU’s Pro Day on Friday, after last year’s Pro Day was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a chance for several of IU’s draft-eligible players to showcase their skills in front of pro scouts, including safety Jamar Johnson, wide receiver Whop Philyor, running back Stevie Scott III, center Harry Crider, defensive lineman Jerome Johnson, defensive lineman Jovan Swann and punter Haydon Whitehead.
“We’ve got a bunch of special guys that have come to Indiana, believed in the vision that we were building here and helped created the breakthrough that we’ve experienced these past couple seasons,” Allen said. “Looking forward to those guys having a chance to compete at a very high level and be able to be seen by the NFL representatives that are going to be here on campus on Friday.”
ETC
• Allen began his press conference Wednesday congratulating the IU women’s basketball team and head coach Teri Moren on their Elite Eight run.
“Just so proud of what she’s built,” Allen said. “I love watching them play. I love how hard they play, the passion they play with. You can tell the team chemistry is special.”
• Allen also had a chance to meet with new IU men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson.
“Excited to have him back home,” Allen said. “That’s what I said to him when we met. Indianapolis guy that came here, played here. Loves this place. Understands the culture of Indiana and our program and expectations. Just so excited to have him here with us.”
