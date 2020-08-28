BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana announced a 10% athletic department-wide budget cut to help offset financial losses caused by the Big Ten’s decision to postpone football and other fall sports this season.
The measures are projected to save $11.8 million during the fiscal 2020-21 year and include furloughs, a freeze on discretionary bonuses, a hiring freeze (other than for countable coaches), a freeze on training trips, a travel ban, curtailing overtime, a freeze on all non-essential facility maintenance and construction and eliminating cell phone stipends. In addition, as previously reported, head football coach Tom Allen, head men’s basketball coach Archie Miller and athletic director Scott Dolson are donating back 10% of their salaries to the athletic department to help cut costs.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IU Athletics has not participated in an intercollegiate athletic event in five-and-a-half months, which necessitated tough decisions regarding our staff,” Dolson said. “Throughout this process, we have prioritized our staff, and the decision to ask everyone to share the burden was made to minimize the number of employees who would be impacted to a much more significant degree.
“With that said, this remains a very difficult day for our entire IU Athletics family, who devote their time, efforts and energies to supporting our students and representing our department and Indiana University in a first-class way.”
Beginning Oct. 1, all IU athletic department members will be subject to at least a two-week, unpaid furlough from a period through June 30, 2021. Other staff members most directly impacted by the lack of sporting events this fall will have work hours cut between 50% to 100%.
IU announced in the release it is continuing to explore other cost-cutting measures but is hopeful the moves will help stave off eliminating any of its 24 sports programs. Last week, another Big Ten school, Iowa, announced it was cutting four sports at the end of the year -- men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics.
According to an NJ.com report, IU made close to $60 million in football-related revenue in 2018 -- money it stands to lose without a season in 2020.
The announcement comes on the same day in which, according to multiple reports, contentious meetings involving Big Ten football coaches, administrators and school presidents were held to discuss when to restart the football season. Several different scenarios were floated, including starting the season as early as Thanksgiving weekend or starting the first week of January.
On Thursday, eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten to reverse its decision to postpone football this fall. The 13-page suit claimed the conference’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious,” didn’t follow established guidelines and was based on flawed medical information.
