BLOOMINGTON – Indiana basketball co-associate head coaches Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond both earned raises for their new positions, per terms of their contracts, obtained from an open records request by CNHI.
Hunter will earn a base salary of $375,000, a $25,000 raise from his salary of $350,000 from last season. Rosemond also will earn a base salary of $375,000, a $75,000 raise from his salary of $300,000.
With Rosemond and Hunter on the bench under first-year coach Mike Woodson, IU finished the season 21-14, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
New assistant coach Brian Walsh will earn a base salary of $225,000. Walsh was hired to replace Dane Fife, who was fired from the staff shortly after the end of the season.
All three assistant coaches also will receive an Adidas product allowance of $2,000 and a courtesy car. All three also can earn bonuses of one month’s base salary for making the NCAA Tournament, plus an additional one month’s base salary bonus for reaching the Sweet 16, Final Four and winning the national championship.