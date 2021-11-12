BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana maintained its defensive intensity for a full 40 minutes Friday night against upset-minded Northern Illinois.
The Hoosier offense showed signs of life as well.
Behind 19 points, seven rebounds and a career-high seven blocked shots from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana dismantled Northern Illinois 85-49 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
After giving up 43 points in the second half in a nail-biting season-opening 68-62 win against Eastern Michigan, Indiana answered the bell defensively to start the second half. The Hoosiers held NIU without a field goal for the first 7:35 of the second half until Jackson-Davis was whistled for a goaltend on an Anthony Crump jumper while going for his eighth blocked shot.
“We talked about it (at halftime). You can be rest assured,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “That was probably the main topic in terms of how we played the first game, and I just told them we can’t have that letdown. When you’ve got somebody down, you’ve got to consistently play the way you’ve got the lead, and I thought we did that.”
Indiana (2-0) stretched its lead to as many as 40 points in the second half before emptying its bench. Point guard Xavier Johnson added 13 points and three assists for the Hoosiers, while forward Race Thompson posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
All 13 of IU’s players appeared in the game as Indiana amassed 37 bench points. Sophomores Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway and Khristian Lander each scored seven points, with Jordan Geronimo scoring six points.
Overall, Indiana held NIU (1-1) to just 30.4% shooting and 2-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. NIU sank 12 3-pointers in its season-opening 71-64 upset at Washington.
Indiana also effectively bottled up NIU guard Trendon Hankerson, holding him to just three points on 1-of-7 shooting. Hankerson scored 28 points and made six 3-pointers against Washington.
“We did a great job of moving our feet and keeping them in front of us,” Woodson said. “And we did it for 40 minutes, and that was kind of nice to see.”
Offensively, IU showed growth from its first game as well, shooting 34.8% (8-of-23) from 3-point range and 76.7% (23-of-30) from the foul line. IU went just 4-of-24 from 3 and shot 60% from the free-throw line in its season opener against Eastern Michigan.
IU had 14 assists but was a little ragged with 15 turnovers.
“It was better tonight,” Woodson said of the offense. “Again we didn’t have that moment where it just went stale. I thought the ball moved. They forced our hand a little bit by pressing. It gave us an opportunity to push the ball and get quick strikes that way, which I’m fine with that as well.”
Indiana started strong on both ends of the floor, building an early 35-13 lead. The Hoosiers made four of their first eight 3-point attempts and displayed crisp ball movement, with seven of their first 14 baskets coming off assists.
With center Michael Durr making his debut after sitting out the season opener with an injury, IU went with a 10-player rotation in the first half. The Hoosiers used their depth to their advantage, scoring 14 bench points in the first half. Eight of IU’s 10 players scored baskets in the first half.
Up 16-9 early, IU went on a 13-2 run, extending its lead to 29-11 on a Johnson steal and breakaway dunk. From there, IU steadily built its lead at the foul line, going 13-of-16 on free throw attempts (81.6%) in the first half.
Tensions heated late in the first half when NIU forward Zool Kueth pushed Jackson-Davis from behind as Jackson-Davis was racing down the court in transition. Jackson-Davis was tripped up but emerged OK, with both teams then confronting each other before being separated. Kueth was whistled for a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game.
Jackson-Davis scored six straight points late in the first half, with three coming on a three-point play in transition, to put Indiana up 47-19. The Hoosiers took a 47-20 lead into halftime, holding NIU to 23.8% shooting in the first half.
Overall, IU finished with nine blocked shots, eclipsing its season high of eight blocks -- which it set three times last season.
“One thing coach says is no layups. Don’t give them easy shots,” Geronimo said. “If you are in a position where you can’t contest a shot, show effort at least. That’s something he emphasizes a lot. I feel like it doesn’t matter if it’s this team or a top team in the country. We’re still going to play hard and show our fangs on defense.”
