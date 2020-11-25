BLOOMINGTON – Indiana made the most of its season-opening tune-up Wednesday against Tennessee Tech.
Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was dominant inside after a few early misses, point guard Rob Phinisee scored in a variety of ways and freshman swingman Trey Galloway showed tremendous promise finishing in transition.
It added up to the Hoosiers beating Tennessee Tech 89-59 before a scattered crowd of family and friends at cavernous Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Seats along the sideline for both teams were spread out due to COVID-19 protocols, but college basketball was back again, with hopes of reaching a 2021 NCAA Tournament that was canceled last season.
Jackson-Davis admitted it was tough to bring his own energy early, but he still wound up with 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 12th career double-double. Indiana (1-0) closed the first half with a 28-2 run to take a 48-19 lead into halftime.
“Once he got started, I think he was himself,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “If Trayce is going to be, you know, the type of player that we need him to be this year, Trayce is going to be one of the best players in college basketball. He makes a lot of that happen without anybody’s help. I think the rebounding, the running, the shot-blocking, those are the things that stand him out from everybody else.”
IU started the game with a three-guard lineup of Al Durham, Phinisee and Armaan Franklin, with Race Thompson at power forward and Jackson-Davis at center. Senior center Joey Brunk was held out for precautionary reasons with back soreness.
Phinisee added 12 points, going 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range, while Galloway had 13 points off the bench in his IU debut with drives to the basket.
“He got out in transition at least three or four times and made some good plays,” Miller said. “He can really finish. He’s good in the open floor. So I think you got a chance to see what we see in the open floor, how he attacks.”
All four of IU’s freshmen played in the season opener, with point guard Khristian Lander finishing with five points and two assists, forward Jordan Geronimo finishing with two points and two blocks and guard Anthony Leal finishing with three assists and a steal.
“You will see all of them will contribute, and all of them will be an important piece to this team because we’re going to need everybody through the course of the year to help develop our depth,” Miller said.
The 121st season of competition for Indiana began with the first basket scoring on an inside layup by Phinisee on a high-low play. There were some sloppy moments early as IU had two turnovers within the game’s first five minutes and could have had a few more if not for some fortunate bounces.
But once IU settled in, it showed the team it's capable of being, a smothering defensive unit capable of turning defense to offense in transition. Indiana forced 13 Tennessee Tech turnovers in the first half, scoring 20 points off those miscues. Lander and Galloway both proved to be adept in transition, Lander with his passing ability and Galloway with his finishing ability.
“The older guys just picked me up in practice this past year,” Galloway said. “Getting me through it, just following their leadership.”
Indiana was able to convert offense from defense throughout the game, with 19 fast-break points and 31 points off 20 Tennessee Tech turnovers. But Miller was disappointed with both IU’s 3-point shooting (5-of-19) and free-throw shooting (10-for-22). At one point, the Hoosiers were 5-for-16 from the line before making five of their final six attempts.
“We’ve got to step up,” Miller said. “We’ve got to be better. From the foul line tonight, we spent a ton of time on that, and then shooting the ball -- we got to get -- good shooters get wide open shots, guys got to make them. This is the beginning of the year but gotta make those. That’s going to be the difference in our team.”
Another concern for Miller was IU’s rebounding. Miller said the Hoosiers need to show more physicality when they begin play in Asheville, North Carolina, in the Maui Invitational on Monday against Providence. IU was only plus-three on the boards (36-33) against Tennessee Tech.
“We’re deficient on the glass right now,” Miller said. “Trayce can rebound the ball. Race can rebound the ball. Other than that, I don’t know if we have a ton of guys going after the ball, being able to rebound.”
FREE THROWS
Indiana improved to 11-1 when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double. …. Miller, on the status of Brunk for next week, “Day by day. I don’t really know. Like I said, Joe was full blast going to the last few weeks, got a little sore here. We have three games in three days down there, so we didn’t feel like tonight was the night we needed to rush him back.”
