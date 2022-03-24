BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana center Michael Durr has entered the transfer portal.
The 7-foot, 250-pound Durr joined IU as a grad transfer from USF before the start of the 2021-22 season. In 30 games off the bench, Durr averaged 1.5 points and 1 rebound with 15 blocks.
Durr put forth one of his best efforts in IU’s 68-65 home upset of rival Purdue on Jan. 20. With star IU center Trayce Jackson-Davis in foul trouble, Durr came off the bench to finish with four steals, two blocks and two assists in 24 minutes, effectively guarding Purdue big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams in the post.
“Indiana and Hoosier nation, thank you for a memorable year,” Durr posted on Twitter. “It has been a crazy experience, and I have made relationships that will last a lifetime.”
With Durr’s departure, IU remains one over its scholarship limit of 13 heading into the 2022-23. Sophomore point guard Khristian Lander put his name in the transfer portal Wednesday.