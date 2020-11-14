Indiana sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen posted a Big Ten-high 13 pass breakups last season.
But Mullen was unable to grab an interception as a freshman, a string that extended the first three games into his sophomore year.
Mullen broke through with a pair of interceptions Saturday against Michigan State, which led directly to 10 points during No. 10 IU’s 24-0 shutout of the Spartans.
“I just saw the ball and attacked it,” Mullen said of his first two career picks. “Kept it really simple, really. Just saw the ball and attacked and I was in the right position, the right technique.”
Mullen’s first interception came on an underthrow by Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi, and on his second, he cut in front of a Michigan State receiver on a sideline route. In grabbing two picks, Mullen became the first IU player since Jonathan Crawford on Nov. 26, 2016, to record two interceptions in a game.
“He’s learned how to catch,” IU coach Tom Allen said. “Last year he had all those pass breakups and never any picks, how about that?
“Nah, I’m just teasing. He’s a great player. He was due. He’s always around the ball, got his hands on the ball all the time. You know, we were playing some different things, mixing some things up a little bit so that was probably creating some things, too, not being always just totally being locked up in man-to-man.”
A preseason All-Big Ten cornerback, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound Mullen opted to leave his home state of Florida and come to IU, based on the vision Allen sold that the Hoosiers could become an elite program.
“I’m not surprised at what’s happening here at Indiana University,” Mullen said. “That’s one of the reasons I came here. When I said it wasn’t going to change in five years, 10 years, it was going to change as soon as I got here. They believed in me, and I believed in them. We’re going out here making it happen, and it’s not a surprise.”
JONES, KATIC OUT
Indiana was without two starters on the left side of its offensive line Saturday against Michigan State. Left tackle Caleb Jones was on the inactive list, while left guard Mike Katic remained out for the second straight week with a leg injury.
Allen wouldn’t disclose if Jones’ absence was an injury. The 6-8, 362-pound Jones, a second-year starter, was coming off what offensive line coach Darren Hiller said was his best career game against Michigan.
“Caleb was inactive today,” Allen said. “That’s all I’m going to say about that.”
Junior Luke Haggard made his first career start at left tackle for Jones, while Dylan Powell made his second straight start at left guard for Katic.
“Luke did a great job,” Allen said. “Yeah, it was a concern, and, you know, Mike Katic being still out, but we’ve got to -- next man up. Luke came here to play, came here to compete and have opportunities, and now he’s got one.”
ALLEN, JONES INJURED
Indiana also lost a pair of linebackers during the Michigan State game. Starting linebacker Cam Jones left in the first half on a blow to the head that resulted in Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay being ejected for targeting.
Then, in the third quarter, Jones’ replacement, linebacker Thomas Allen, was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury early in the third quarter. Allen forced a fumble earlier in the game.
It was an emotional scene as players went to the cart to support Allen, who is Coach Allen’s son.
“He’s going to be alright,” the elder Allen said. “He’s a tough kid. I love him so much. It could be pretty serious … it’s hard to stand there and see that and keep coaching, but that’s what you’ve got to do.”
With both Allen and Jones out, James Miller and Aaron Casey saw more playing time for the Hoosiers at linebacker in the second half.
“It was just three of us in there, rotating, so we had to communicate and make sure everyone was 100% when they were on the field,” IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden said. “But we did a good job just not letting the dropoff occur. I feel terrible for Thomas and C-4 (Jones). Hopefully, he’ll be back next week, but when those things happen, we just have to continue to step up.”
FOX GAMEDAY
Shortly after the game, FOX announced it will air its GameDay show from Ohio Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. in advance of the Big Noon Kickoff game between Indiana and No. 3 Ohio State.
The pregame show includes former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn and former USC running back Reggie Bush.
ETC.
Junior receiver Ty Fryfogle (11 catches, 200 yards, two TDs) was the first IU receiver to post 200 yards in a game since Ricky Jones posted 208 yards receiving against Wake Forest on Sept. 24, 2016. … Sophomore kicker Charles Campbell had his first career missed field goal, on a 41-yard attempt late in the second quarter, after connecting on a 22-yard field goal earlier in the game. Campbell started his career a perfect 9-for-9 on field goal attempts before the miss. … Junior cornerback Reese Taylor recorded his first interception of the season and the second of his career, returning the pick 56 yards.
