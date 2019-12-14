INDIANAPOLIS — The much anticipated matchup between Indiana basketball 2020 signees Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway didn’t happen Saturday night.
Galloway sat out the Forum Tipoff Classic game with a wrist injury when Culver Academy faced Leal’s Bloomington South High squad at Southport High School’s Fieldhouse. His wrist was in a cast and he was expected to be out three weeks.
But five-star 2021 point guard and IU target Khristian Lander played in an earlier game for Evansville Reitz High school. With Indiana coach Archie Miller, assistant coach Tom Ostrom and former IU and Evansville legend Calbert Cheaney in the stands, Lander scored 18 points, but Reitz lost 63-37 to Carmel.
Lander took an official visit to IU in September.
“I’m just continuing to build my relationship with them,” Lander said. “I know a lot about IU. I’ve been up there numerous times. I took one of my junior official visits there.”
Lander said he’s developed a good relationship with Miller and the rest of IU’s coaching staff.
“They don’t sugarcoat anything,” Lander said. “They are 100 percent with you at all times, I like how they run their offense and I’ve been to a couple of practices and have seen a couple of games, too.”
Lander said he was surprised to spot Cheaney in the stands as well.
“I didn’t think he was going to come to a high school game,” Lander said. “I don’t know if he was watching me or who he was watching, but it was good to have him in the stands.”
The 6-foot-3 Lander displayed his varied skill set in the showcase game, stepping back to sink a 3-pointer over a double team and driving in the lane to finish a three-point play. He scored 12 points in the first half before Carmel’s defense smothered him with double and triple-teams in the second half.
Louisville assistant coach Luke Murray also was in the stands to watch Lander play. Lander has generated plenty of interest, with offers from IU, Louisville, Michigan and recent offers from North Carolina and Memphis.
“A couple of weeks ago Coach Roy Williams called me and Memphis recently offered me. They are my most recent offers,” Lander said.
Lander said having coaches in the stands used to make him nervous.
“I’m getting used to it now that I’m starting to get to know them personally,” Lander said.
Lander said his main goals in his junior season include getting stronger and continuing to develop his jump shot. Asked what he’s looking for in his recruitment, Lander responded: “Just who stays relevant, who continues to keep in touch with me.”
Ultimately, though, Lander wants most to enjoy the rest of his high school career. Lander averaged 22 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a sophomore at Reitz.
“I think it’s pretty important,” Lander said. “I don’t want to miss out on anything big in high school I want to have my high school career.”
