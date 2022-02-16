BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana had a chance to right itself and pick up another statement win against a ranked team Tuesday night against No. 15 Wisconsin.
But the Hoosiers crumbled in crunch time, as missed shots, bad offensive possessions and an inability to stop Wisconsin swingman Johnny Davis doomed IU in a 74-69 loss at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
After Indiana went up 69-66 on a putback by Xavier Johnson with 1:50 remaining, Wisconsin closed out the game with an 8-0 run.
Davis cut IU’s lead to 69-68 after he was fouled by guard Parker Stewart and made a pair of free throws with 1:40 left. IU then put Miller Kopp on Davis, but he fared no better, as the 6-foot-5 Big Ten player of the year candidate drove past him for a go-ahead three-point play that put Wisconsin up 71-69 with 1:01 left.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson tried Trey Galloway, Stewart and Kopp on Davis to no avail, as he finished with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 10-of-14 shooting from the foul line.
“Trey struggled with Davis,” Woodson said. “I mean, everybody struggled with Johnny. It wasn't just Miller. It was everybody that guarded him struggled with him. He had a hell of a game. He's that type of player. It's hard to double him because a lot of times he's up top and he's making plays off the bounce.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis had as dominant a game for Indiana, finishing with 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the floor and 10-of-14 shooting from the foul line. But with IU down 71-69 and 22 seconds left, Jackson-Davis passed out a double-team with good position in the low post, kicking it out to Johnson for an open 3-point attempt he missed.
Jackson-Davis finished with a career-high six assists.
“I was kicking the ball out pretty well the whole game, and so I saw Brad (Davison) dig, and Xavier was wide open for a shot, and sometimes you don't hit them,” Jackson-Davis said. “I'd have him shoot that shot 10 times out of 10. It was a great look by him, and I know he wished he could get it back, and I know he will in the next game.”
Davis was fouled but made just 1 of 2 free throws for Wisconsin, giving IU an opening to tie the game and force overtime with a 3-point shot. But out of a timeout with 19 seconds left, IU tried to run an elevator screen for Kopp.
Wisconsin blew up the play with a series of switches, and it ended with Stewart forcing up a challenged 3-point attempt with six seconds left that barely grazed the rim.
“Once the ball got in, Parker didn't have it, I kind of cut everybody off away from him and was looking for a pick and roll to make a play,” Woodson said. “But we just froze.”
Davis made a pair of free throws with six seconds left to close out the game, continuing IU’s February fade. The Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) dropped their fourth straight and still have yet to win this month.
“It’s rough, but at the same time we have five games left -- four teams that we’ve beat and Rutgers,” Jackson-Davis said. “We control our own destiny still. There’s still a lot of basketball to be played.”
IU led in by as many as seven points, going up 26-19 on a Jackson-Davis dunk. But Davis, who was held to four points in the first 16 minutes of the first half, scored nine of Wisconsin’s final 13 points, putting the Badgers up 32-31 at halftime.
Down 43-40 in the second half, the Hoosiers went on a 10-0 run, going up 50-43 on a driving Johnson layup. But IU followed that up with two turnovers.
Johnson had a rough day at the point, going 3-of-16 from the floor with two assists and five turnovers. With backup point guard Rob Phinisee still out, IU tried to turn to Khristian Lander, but he fared no better, finishing with just two points and one turnover in six minutes while being picked on defensively.
Overall, IU got just 10 points from its bench. Freshman guard Tamar Bates, coming off a 13-point game at Michigan State, went 0-of-5 from the floor and didn’t score.
“I got to rest our guys sometime,” Woodson said. “Again, it's on me. I got to get these guys feeling good coming off the bench. That's the only way we going to have a chance at winning coming down the stretch.”
Wisconsin stormed back from down seven points in the second half, tying the score at 56 with 7:11 left on a pair of Davison free throws. Davison added 21 points for the Badgers (20-5, 11-4), who remain in the conference title hunt.
IU next plays Monday at No. 18 Ohio State.
“I got to somehow help them, man, because they kind of looking over their shoulders again at past years and how things have happened to them coming down the stretch,” Woodson said. “I got to help them get over that somehow.”
