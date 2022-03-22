BLOOMINGTON – As the final seconds ticked off and third-seed Indiana escaped with a 56-55 win over 11th-seed Princeton to win the Bloomington Regional, a raucous postgame celebration ensued.
IU players raced into the student section at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, thanking them for the support. Senior point guard Ali Patberg, who came up with a game-clinching steal in the closing seconds, bear-hugged head coach Teri Moren in the middle of her postgame interview.
The Hoosiers are headed to the second weekend of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for the second straight year. It was far from easy. Pesky Princeton forced 17 IU turnovers and appeared poised to spoil IU’s first time hosting a regional in school history, going up 52-51 on a pair of free throws from Abby Meyers with 1:12 left.
That’s when IU turned to Grace Berger, who first got fouled and made one of two free throws to tie the score at 52 with 58 seconds left. Then, off a Princeton miss, IU retained possession. Out of a timeout, Berger took advantage of a Princeton defensive switch, driving to the basket for the go-ahead bucket that put IU up 54-52 with 29 seconds left.
“(Assistant) coach Rhet (Wierzba) drew up a great play to get a smaller player switched off of me,” Berger said. “So then I was just focused on getting my head down and getting to the rim as quickly as I could.”
It then came down to one last defensive stop. Princeton point guard Kaitlyn Chen had a step going to the basket, but rather than driving to the hoop, tried to dish back out to Meyers for a trailing 3-point attempt that could have won the game. But Patberg intercepted the pass with four seconds left.
Princeton coach Carla Berube gave Chen the freedom to make a play either on a drive to the basket or drive and dish.
“She got caught in the air a little bit there, so yes, Abby was coming behind for an outlet if she didn't have a shot,” Berube said. “Yeah, it was a tough play. Credit to Indiana that they defended it well.”
IU forward Aleksa Gulbe made two free throws with 1.4 seconds left to seal the win, with Meyers sinking an uncontested 3 at the buzzer.
“We had to go all the way down to the end with them, but at the end of the fourth quarter, it's the fight that won the game,” Moren said.
With the win, IU will move on to the Bridgeport, Connecticut, regional, where it will face second–seed Connecticut on Saturday (time TBD). The Huskies, who are making their 28th straight Sweet 16 appearance, advanced with a 52-47 win over UCF.
“Four years ago we were just struggling to even get in the tournament, and then we got that win and it was huge for us,” Berger said. “So now to see us get to the Sweet 16 two years in a row, it's just really special, and it's something that never gets old, and I just hope that we can keep going for our seniors."
Last year, in the NCAA Tournament bubble in San Antonio, Texas, IU made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national runner-up Arizona.
“To be able to go to back-to-back Sweet 16s is special,” Moren said. “If you talk to that group in the locker room right now, the job is not done. We want to go deeper than just a Sweet 16.”
IU appeared in control of the game, up 10 points at the half and by as many as 14 points, 43-29, on a Berger jumper with 6:16 left in the third quarter. But Princeton’s defense clamped down, holding IU to just one basket over the final 6:16 of the third, and cut IU’s lead to 45-42 on a driving layup by Chen at the end of the third quarter.
IU went up 49-42 with 7:41 left on back-to-back inside baskets by Mackenzie Holmes, but Princeton responded with an 8-0 run, going up 50-49 on an Ellie Mitchell inside basket with 5:19 left.
Berger led IU (24-8) with 15 points, with guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary adding 12 points and Holmes scoring 10 points. Princeton (25-5) finished with four scorers in double figures with Grace Stone and Julia Cunningham leading the Tigers with 13 points apiece.
“It wasn't pretty for us, but these guys have been through a lot throughout the season,” Moren said. “They're a veteran team. They're an experienced team. If there's time on the clock, we always give ourselves a chance to win games.”
Moren credited the pro-IU crowd of 9,267, the third-largest to ever watch an IU women’s basketball game, to spur the Hoosiers on. Among those in attendance was IU football coach Tom Allen.
“Tonight was our crowd willing us to this win,” Moren said. “They're going to share as much in it as we are, and so we are really, really grateful that we had our fans tonight inside the Hall.”