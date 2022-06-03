BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced an agreement with Campus Ink that will offer name, image and likeness merchandising opportunities for all Hoosier student-athletes.
In the fall, the NIL Store powered by Campus Ink will launch a complete merchandising store for Indiana student-athletes, featuring officially licensed shirts, jerseys and other apparel. Every athlete will possess a personalized digital locker room which will house their merchandise.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, an IU alum from the Kelley School of Business, is an investor in the company.
"I'm really excited that the leading NIL company, Campus Ink, and the best university on the planet, my alma mater, Indiana University, are working together," Cuban said.
Campus Ink expanded into the NIL space in 2021 and launched the NIL Store, which serves as a merchandising solution for student-athletes and schools. The NIL Store operates to give every student-athlete an opportunity to capitalize on their NIL.
The Campus Ink team handles all the creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service for its student-athletes. Additionally, Campus Ink works directly with student-athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends to develop strategies for optimal success.
"Campus Ink is the national leader in the NIL merchandise space, making them a perfect fit for our student-athletes," IU athletic director Scott Dolson said. "I am excited for what this means not only for our students' ability to maximize their NIL opportunities but also for our fans who will have first-of-its-kind opportunities to show their support for our student-athletes and programs with high-end, officially licensed IU merchandise.”
IU ADDS DB TRANSFER
IU added defensive back transfer Brylan Lanier to its football roster.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Lanier, from Cottondale, Alabama, began his college career at Georgia State and walked on at Alabama last season. He was a three-star prospect out of Paul W. Bryant High in Tuscaloosa and rated as the 99th best cornerback in the Class of 2020.
IU WBB HIRES NEW ASSISTANT
Indiana hired Linda Sayavongchanh as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the women’s basketball team Friday.
Sayavongchanh comes to Indiana from Creighton (2015-22), where she was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. During her time in Omaha, she helped the Bluejays to three trips to the NCAA Tournament including the program’s first trips to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in 2022.
At Creighton, Sayavongchanh helped develop All-Big East guards Marissa Janning, Temi Carda, Sydney Lamberty and forwards Audrey Faber, Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek. She also was instrumental in the development of forward Jaylyn Agnew, the program’s first WNBA draft pick.
“We are excited to have Linda join our family,” IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said. “Linda has a proven track record of recruiting, developing, and coaching winning players. She has achieved great success at Creighton including last season’s Elite Eight run. Her attitude, work ethic and competitiveness will fit right in with our culture here at Indiana.”