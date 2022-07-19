BLOOMINGTON – With no assurance of a starting spot, Indiana rising junior Jordan Geronimo could have entered the transfer portal during the offseason to find a bigger role somewhere else.
But even with All-Big Ten forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson coming back, the ultra-athletic, 6-foot-6 Geronimo opted to remain a Hoosier.
“The ultimate factor of me coming back was I have trust in Mike Woodson and I have trust in the program that -- it's bigger than myself, really,” Geronimo said. “I want the program to be successful and to -- we're fighting for a championship.”
Geronimo is spending this summer proving his versatility in a chance to earn more minutes. He’s working out at both the small forward and power forward spots and could win a starting job at small forward if he’s able to cut down on his turnovers and hone his perimeter shot. Last season, Geronimo shot 31% (9-of-29) from 3-point range and posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 9-31.
“I have seen improvement in just making the right decision on the perimeter, and just also my jumpshot has been getting better,” Geronimo said. “Also, handling is getting better.”
Geronimo made a significant impact in a pair of postseason games last March. Without Geronimo’s defense in the post in the second half against Hunter Dickinson and Moussa Diabate, IU would not have rallied from down 17 points to beat Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, a game the Hoosiers needed to secure their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016. Without Geronimo’s career-high 15 points and seven rebounds, IU would not have beaten Wyoming in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio.
“That game was needed,” Geronimo said. “I feel like just -- it, just kind of told me like, ‘Hey, I can do this.’”
Overall, Geronimo appeared in 34 games last season, all off the bench, averaging 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds with 24 blocked shots. With a 40-inch vertical leap, Geronimo plays above the rim and is a capable rim defender.
Part of the transition to playing small forward, Geronimo said, is on defense as well as offense.
“That's actually the harder part, really,” Geronimo said. “But it's learning things like transition defense. As a big man, as a 4, I guess, I would just run to the rim, you know what I mean, protect the rim on transition.
“As a guard or as a 3, as a 3, I would be able to try to stop the ball in transition. So that's something that I keep in mind. Also, I'm fighting over ball screens now.”
Geronimo said he approached the coaching staff about playing more at small forward. IU went with a Thompson, Jackson-Davis, Geronimo frontline once against Northwestern last season, in a game when the bench was depleted due to five disciplinary suspensions. Woodson would prefer to have more shooters on the floor for spacing, but a bigger, athletic frontline could present some advantages in rebounding and protecting the rim.
“I'm more likely just trying to expand my game where I'm able to play as a 3 so I can be more productive for my team and just be able to produce more,” Geronimo said. “That's really the idea of it, but mostly just expanding my game to the point where I can play the 3 and the 4.”